Just one new case of coronavirus has been registered in Malta in the last 24 hours as the country eases restrictions.

The figure was released ahead of an update by superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is delivering an update on the coronavirus situation in Malta.

It comes as restaurants and hairdressers reopen on Friday as measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus are eased.

On Thursday Gauci dismissed rumours that she was to resign from her position amid reports of tensions between the Office of the Prime Minister and health authorities about the pace of Malta's coronavirus exit strategy.

Watch the news conference live

The single case shows a striking reduction in numbers from recent weeks and came after 1,560 tests were carried out.

There are 125 active cases of coronavirus in Malta after 469 people recovered and six people died.

More to follow