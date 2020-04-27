Malta’s calls for the European Union to dedicate greater focus to Libya are likely to receive a lobbying boost on Monday, as MEPs debate the situation in the war-torn state.



MEPs who sit on the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) will be discussing Libya and its impact on central Mediterranean migration during a two-hour committee session.

Representatives of the EU Commission, EU border agency Frontex, NGOs and the Council of Europe's commissioner for human rights, Dunja Mijatovic, will all speak.



Concerns about the fate of migrants crossing the central Mediterranean have increased in recent weeks, with Malta, Italy and Libya each saying their ports are shut to any asylum seekers and many sea rescue NGOs having halted their missions.



Malta has called for a €100 million humanitarian mission to Libya, arguing that people in the country are being encouraged to cross the sea because of the dire situation they find themselves in.

The country has received 1,201 migrants by sea this year, according to statistics compiled by UN refugee agency UNHCR.

The debate will run between 4pm and 6pm. Watch it live in the video below: