Leading academics, entrepreneurs, artists and politicians come together on Friday to discuss Malta's future during a day-long conference focused on the state of the nation.
Hosted by the office of President George Vella, the event will see clusters of four speakers discuss key topics in hour-long conversations steered by moderators.
The event will culminate with a discussion between Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech which will be moderated by media consultant Lou Bondi. That discussion will begin at 4.30pm.
Friday's event follows a conference on national unity which the president organised in February.
Watch proceedings live in the video below. The event is in Maltese.
