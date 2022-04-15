Updated 2pm

A televised fundraising marathon in aid of Puttinu Cares began at 10am on Good Friday and had raised more than €500,000 after just four hours.

The TV event, which is being aired on national broadcaster TVM, will run throughout the day.

As of 2pm, just over €500,000 had been raised.

Funds raised through the event will be used to help Puttinu Cares in its mission of providing aid to families of children who need medical treatment in the UK.

The fundraising marathon has been cancelled over the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the absence of fundraisers, parents continued to travel to the UK for treatment.

As the rate of patients travelling is on the increase, Puttinu aims to raise more funds to be able to buy a new building in central London with the intention of securing a further 21 flats which will be available free of charge for the patients and their relatives who visit hospitals in the English capital.

The marathon is being broadcast live on TV between 10am and 3pm, and 9pm and midnight.

Anyone who wishes to donate can click here or look up more information on the Puttinu Cares Facebook page.