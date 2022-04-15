A televised fundraising marathon in aid of Puttinu Cares has just kicked off.

The fundraising marathon has been cancelled over the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite no fundraisers, parents continued to travel to the UK for treatment.

As the rate of patients travelling is on the increase, Puttinu aims to raise more funds to be able to buy a new building in central London with the intention of securing a further 21 flats which will be available free of charge for the patients and their relatives who visit hospitals in the English capital.

The marathon is being broadcast live on TV between 10am and 3pm, and 9pm and midnight.

Anyone who wishes to donate can click here or look up more information on the Puttinu Cares Facebook page.