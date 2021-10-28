A video shared on social media has shed light on the deteriorating traffic situation early on weekday mornings.

Posted on TikTok by Stefan Jovanovic and shot from Marsa's A3 towers, the video shows long tailbacks lining busy junctions from the south to the north, including the new Marsa flyover.

Drivers making their way through the traffic told Times of Malta there did not seem to be any weather-related problems on the road that might have caused the congestion.

They said the problem with heavy morning traffic from the south has worsened in recent weeks, especially when schools reopened for the new scholastic year in September.

Asked about the traffic situation in an interview recently, Transport Minister Ian Borg said he too "gets stuck in traffic".

"That is why we are working on intensifying a number of other measures, including the ones we already spoke about [free public transport to all and the building of a metro], to ease the challenge," Borg said.

Earlier this year, the government announced that come October 2022, it would be offering free public transport via bus to all of Malta's residents.

Meanwhile, it also published a technical study for a proposed metro. Experts have said more studies are needed before the metro is built, with the government saying it is open to further proposals and suggestions.