Part of the Birkirkara bypass is closed to traffic after an accident involving a car and fuel tank led to a major oil spill.

The spill occurred at the roundabout of Triq Dun Karm leading to Triq Ganu in Birkirkara at around 3.30pm on Wednesday after a car and fuel tank collided and the tank burst, spilling the diesel oil into the road.

It is the second major oil spill that took place on Maltese roads in the past three months. A flyover at the Marsa junction was closed to traffic back in May after a major spill of cooking oil forced emergency road works.

A member of Civil Protection told Times of Malta that so far there have been no reports of injuries following the accident in Birkirkara.

Footage of the accident and the diesel spillage on Wednesday afternoon. Footage sent by reader

The Birkirkara Bypass leading to Lija is closed off to traffic.

Members of Civil Protection are currently onsite clearing up the spillage. A spokesperson said that due to the large amount of oil, members will use a form of fine sand that can absorb the fuel.

Witnesses said the oil spill spread all the way down Triq Ganu and that traffic began to build up due to the accident.

Popular Facebook page, Maltese Roads Traffic Updates has also warned motorists to avoid Mater Dei bypass due to the major oil spill.