The COVID-19 pandemic stalled almost all his work over the past three months, so freelance photographer Rene Rossignaud made the most of his idle time by shooting streets and sites around Malta which were eerily empty as the country went on lockdown.

“I was inspired by the empty and calm streets in Malta during COVID-19 so I grabbed my Nikon d850 and went around shooting quiet streets and sites. Since I lost all my work for the last three months, I kept myself busy making this video.

Most of the video is a time-lapse compiled from well over 5,000 images," he told Times of Malta.

“The empty roads felt eerie. Even Valletta looked quite spooky. Fewer cars on the road and many closed restaurants provided less light pollution which was perfect to see more stars. It took me three weeks to find the right music and plan the video and 10 weeks to shoot all the images needed,” he said as he explained that a three to four-second shot of the stars at night usually takes about three hours to shoot and another two hours to edit.