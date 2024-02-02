Farmers have met at Ta' Qali from where they will drive their tractors to Floriana protesting EU policies they say will threaten their livelihoods.

This is the first protest by Maltese farmers since 1982 and follows similar protests in other EU countries in recent weeks.

Angry farmers have protested in Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The local farmers will drive 12km through Attard, Mosta, Lija, Birkirkara, Msida, Pieta and Floriana protesting the EU’s current framework and future ambitions that are "seriously threatening the livelihoods of farmers".

Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

It is being organised by the Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi with the support of stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

On Thursday the PN claimed the government was trying to discourage farmers from attending the protest. Reacting, the government said the Opposition was spreading lies, noting that the farmers' planned demonstration would be protesting the European parliament and institutions that are "cut off from reality".

Maltese farmers have joined European counterparts in protest. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Farmers are unhappy with EU policies. Photo: Matthew Xuereb. Slide for more photos Farmers in tractors at Ta' Qali. Photo: Matthew Xuereb Farmers met on Friday morning in Ta' Qali ahead of a protest that will take them to Floriana. Photo: Matthew Xuereb

What are the farmers protesting?

1. The EU has always favoured the promotion of trade and commerce between the bloc and third countries. This is generally done by the signing of agreements with such countries to facilitate such trade to and from the European Union. For food products, this means that local farmers have to compete with produce coming from countries outside the EU which have lower (environmental and other) standards and fewer regulations they need to adhere to, not to mention the lower costs of production, Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi said on Friday.

"This is giving rise to a very unfair and uneven playing field and is having very significant effects on the profits of local food producers who are being outcompeted by such food items. It is no longer possible to accept products coming from such countries if these are directly competing with products being produced by local farmers."

2. The EU has a stringent framework regulating State Aid that precludes governments from financially assisting farmers who would require such assistance for, for example, increased expenses and damage compensation. Even if funds are to be disbursed from national coffers and there is the will by the national government to assist farmers in difficult situations, State Aid rules generally come in the way, the association noted.

"This is unfair and unjust especially when considering that farmers in countries outside the EU get substantial financial assistance from their governments which would help to shoulder the production costs burden and further make their products more competitive when in EU markets. It is thus essential that State Aid rules for the agricultural sector are relaxed to allow governments to intervene and assist farmers financially when the needs (as determined by farmers) arise to make farms more competitive."

The protest was organised by Ghaqda Bdiewa Attivi. Photo: Matthew Xuereb

3. The EU is increasingly promoting fallow land for the enhancement of soil fertility and other environmental reasons. To promote, through financial instruments or otherwise, unproductive land runs counter to the essence of agriculture which historically, culturally, socially and economically exists to produce, the farmers are claiming.

"To leave land fallow also means to produce less, with the unproduced amount having to come from imported sources.

"To promote fallowing of land while increasing food imports is ridiculous, counterintuitive and a slap in the face of food producers who, with ever-increasing expenses, seek to use the land to produce food whilst those that do not use the land gets the financial incentives. Such fallow land measures and legislative provisions should be shelved immediately and funds used to financially assist farmers who are using the land to produce food to seek to reduce dependency on imported food."

4. Through a plethora of legislative frameworks, the EU is also seeking to be the trailblazer in making its food production more environmentally friendly. The overarching Green Deal together with the Farm-to-Fork Strategy, the Biodiversity Strategy, the Regulation on the Sustainable Use of Plant Protection Products, the Nature Restoration Law, the new provisions in the Common Agricultural Policy and other legislative proposals all have very significant impacts on farmers, their work and livelihoods.

"Although there is no doubt that environmental protection is essential and crucial, these have to be sensitive to the sector, farmers, their families and food provision.

"Such aggressive, quick and ambitious changes within these legislative frameworks will have detrimental effects on the food landscape in Malta and Europe, in general, since they would significantly affect the tools (such as chemicals and land available) used by farmers to produce food.

"Hence the provisions of these environmental legislations should be achieved once ensuring that economical alternatives to these affected tools exist and that all measures are in place for the impact on farmers to be mitigated."