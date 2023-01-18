A cocaine-fuelled driver who killed a pedestrian in Gżira strode away from the crash site without checking on his victim, CCTV footage of the 1am crash indicates.

Video of the Wednesday morning incident shows a black BMW smash through bricks at a petrol station on Testaferrata street and into the glass side of a KFC outlet.

A figure in pink can be seen being flung past the restaurant, disappearing from view.

The crashed car comes to a halt halfway inside the fast food outlet, its hazard lights blinking.

CCTV footage of the crash. Times of Malta has blurred part of the video, which some viewers may find upsetting.

The driver, a man dressed in black, then gets out of the vehicle and strides across the street, away from the car, crash site and victim and out of the camera's range of view.

He appears not to be injured.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman from Turkey, died at Mater Dei Hospital shortly after she was rushed there by emergency crews.

Eyewitnesses have claimed that the driver, a 33-year-old from Lija, attacked the woman as she lay dying on the ground, grew aggressive when passers-by tried to help and resisted arrest.

He was tased, subdued and then taken to hospital under arrest.

Police said that he tested positive for cocaine and alcohol and was being held at hospital under medical observation on Wednesday morning.