Motorists have been filmed speeding down a cycling lane on the Coast Road to bypass traffic, in the second such incident in barely two days.

Video shared by the Bicycle Advocacy Group on Friday shows two cars zipping past traffic by illegally using a dedicated cycling lane.

“This is a common occurrence and is putting cyclists using this lane in grave danger,” the BAG said on Facebook, in an appeal for Transport Malta or Transport Minister Ian Borg to “take the necessary action”.

The dashcam video was shared with the cycling lobby group just 24 hours after a similar video made headlines.

Video: Facebook/Bicycling Advocacy Group

In that initial clip, a cyclist recorded a car as it was driven down a segregated cycling lane on Ħal Far road.

Cyclists have long warned about motorists disregarding the rules of the road and endangering users of alternative forms of transport.

Earlier this year, they warned that an open cycling lane on Aldo Moro road in Marsa was extremely dangerous and said they were bewildered by a cycling lane added to a roundabout at Tal-Balal road.