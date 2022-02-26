Joseph Muscat would not say whether he will be attending or addressing an official Labour Party rally, despite campaigning for other candidates on the sidelines.

Muscat returned to the campaign trail with a bang on Saturday morning, as he walked alongside candidate and Labour whip Glenn Bedingfield in Vittoriosa, and paraded through an enthusiastic crowd, hugging supporters, taking selfies and lifting up babies while Robert Abela campaigned in Gozo.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

However, despite the clear return to the campaign trail, Muscat insisted this was simply "meant to be a short walk with [my] friend Glenn" and that he had no idea so many people would turn up.

Also, he would not say whether he was invited or scheduled to attend a Labour rally during the campaign.

"Whatever you do, you will never create divisions between the Prime Minister and myself. I will do what is necessary to help the Labour Party," he insisted with reporters when asked why he is not part of the official Party campaign.

"My job is not to be in rallies, but to be with the people, helping the Labour Party."

He then turned to the crowd and urged them to not let anyone compromise their unity.

"The strength that our party amassed over the past years was one word – unity. Never let anyone sow divisions," he told his supporters.

"Together, we support our Prime Minister and the government in all their work, and I urge you to do what I will do – vote for the Labour Party on March 26."

Muscat hit the campaign trail with a bang. PHOTO: Matthew Mirabelli.

The former Labour leader has been endorsing Labour Party candidates and making appearances at fringe political events. He has, however, been absent from any headline PL activities so far during the race.

On Wednesday, Times of Malta reported how Muscat had already made two endorsement appearances for candidates Chris Agius and Deo Debattista and after Vittoriosa on Saturday, he is set to continue campaigning in the Three Cities.

He is scheduled to wrap up a long day with an endorsement of 37-year-old Pieta Mayor Keith Azzopardi Tanti at an event in Marsa at 7pm.

Robert Abela has been reluctant to comment on whether Muscat would be involved in election activities. Asked repeatedly about whether his predecessor would be invited to speak at rallies being organised by the PL, Abela dodged reporters' questions, prompting some to believe that there might be some sort of feud between the two.

Sources also said Glenn Bedingfield may have roped Muscat into his personal campaign because he envisages a tough race with Abela's sister-in-law, Alison Zerafa Civelli, who is also contesting on the second district and might be more favourable in the party establishment's eyes.

The event was part of Glenn Bedingfield's personal re-election campaign. PHOTO: Matthew Mirabelli.

On Saturday, Bedingfield told Times of Malta that Muscat was only doing his duty as a Labourite to work for a Labour victory.

Bustling with excitement

Nonetheless, supporters seemed unaffected by the rumours and were happy to see their beloved leader again.

The historic square at the heart of Vittoriosa is hardly ever desolate, but on Saturday morning it was unusually bustling with excitement.

Muscat was scheduled to make an appearance at 10am, but people had already started to gather from an hour before. By the time he was meant to arrive, the place was buzzing with high-spirited Labour supporters, mingling cheerfully. The joyful atmosphere felt nothing short of a small rally.

A few sported bright red jackets and jerseys while others came with Labour flags and banners, and one woman held a 2017 election banner, showing Muscat's face with the then election slogan 'L-Aqwa Żmien' (The best days are yet to come) next to it. When our photographer approached her to take her picture, she said "Il-King", referring to Muscat.

"But Robert first," said someone from behind her.

"Yes, yes, Robert as well," the woman replied.

One woman held a 2017 election banner, showing Joseph Muscat's face with the then election slogan 'L-Aqwa Żmien'. PHOTO: Matthew Mirabelli.

Supporters chatted loudly about how they support both Abela and Muscat, and made it clear, especially around journalists, that their presence here does not mean they are cheating on the Prime Minister.

At 10.15 am, Muscat's former prime ministerial black Alfa Romeo rolled up in the square, prompting the crowd to look for their idol in the passenger seat. But he was not there. It was just his driver trying to find a good spot to park the car.

Before they could think of anything else, someone began to shout from the other end of the square.

As they spotted him walking up the narrow road from the shore, people brimmed with joy and hugged him, as they chanted 'Viva l-Labour' (long live Labour) and 'Invictus', among others, and kept close to him with every step that he took.

Muscat paraded through a crowd of enthusiastic supporters. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli.

Muscat wore a navy blue mask with what seemed like his logo on it. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli.