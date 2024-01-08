The new transport minister would not say whether he will go ahead with a ban on rental e-scooters initiated by his predecessor, Aaron Farrugia and due to come into force in March.

Chris Bonett said it was too soon to take any decisions and that he is taking stock of his new portfolio.

“I’ve been minister for five minutes," Bonett told Times of Malta, shortly after being sworn in.

“I will be speaking to the broadest possible number of people to take immediate action on certain issues but will also look at longer-term solutions to alleviate transport problems.”

New Transport and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bonett speaks to journalist Mark Laurence Zammit after being sworn in to cabinet. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Farrugia was the sole minister axed from cabinet in a surprise reshuffle on Saturday with Bonett promoted from parliamentary secretary to the high-profile ministerial post responsible for transport and infrastructure.

No reason has been given for the shock decision, with Prime Minister Robert Abela insisting Farrugia was not sacked because he was bad at his job.

The former minister had made a range of recent decisions, including announcing ferries could become free for residents and that rental e-scooters would be banned because of the inconvenience they cause pedestrians.

Bonett said he would focus on long-term solutions to the transport problem.

“We often think about short-term solutions,” he said. “But in transport especially, we need to look at longer-term solutions.”

One of the big winners of Saturday’s reshuffle, Bonett was promoted from EU funds parliamentary secretary to head one of the largest, most influential and controversial ministries.

Bonett said he spoke with Farrugia on Saturday but would not say how either felt about the mammoth portfolio being transferred.

“Aaron Farrugia and I come a very long way. We’ve been friends for 25 years and we began working in the party at the same time. We still are and we will remain friends and I wish him all the best for the future,” Bonett said.