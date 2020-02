No one was injured when a gas tank exploded in a Żebbuġ apartment at around 2.15pm.

The explosion on Triq iż-Żebbuġa l-Bajda was heard from several streets away, but the police said no one was injured and no ambulance was called on site.

In January no one was injured in a similar explosion in Attard.

Last year a 48-year-old man was grievously injured in an explosion in Paola and another person was injured in a separate incident in Msida.