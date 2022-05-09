Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo refused to explain the provenance of a British-era stone marker in the garden of his Qala house when questioned on Monday.

He also refused to say whether he was questioned under caution when called in by the Criminal Investigations Department last week.

Refalo insisted that he had nothing to add to the public statements he had made on the matter. He ignored a question of whether he would step down pending the investigation.

Refalo's spokesperson said last week that the minister had personally invited the Superintendence for National Heritage to visit his house and see what was alleged to be a ‘stone marker'.

Refalo said he had given the police the same explanation, but he refused to elaborate about it when questioned by the media on Monday.

Sources said the minister was interrogated by police inspectors responsible for the investigation of crimes against heritage.

News about the presence of the historic artefact came to light during the electoral campaign following the publication on Facebook by members of his family of a photograph with the artefact in the background.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage later confirmed to Times of Malta that the authorities went to Refalo’s house and found the artefact there. The marker bears the inscription VR (Victoria Regina) and questions were raised as to whether it can be legally kept in a private garden.

The British-era relics used to dot Malta and Gozo and are now protected in terms of the law.