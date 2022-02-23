It is now widely known that Robert Abela’s law firm, Abela Advocates, received €17,000 a month from the Planning Authority as part of a retainer deal. That deal ended when Abela became prime minister in January 2020.

However, the firm did not start off receiving €17,000 ever month. In 2013, the company was paid just over €7,000 monthly.

How, then, did the sum swell so much, and why? What other payments did the law firm receive from the PA?

Mark Laurence Zammit explains the Abela Advocates deal. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

And why did the PA need to hire Abela’s firm in the first place?

Times of Malta’s Mark Laurence Zammit takes a closer look at the lucrative contract to try and answer those questions.

This video was produced before Abela announced a general election date.