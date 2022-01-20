Mark Laurence Zammit explains how Roberta Metsola's first day illustrates the powers and limitations of the highest ranking role a Maltese politician has ever held.

Roberta Metsola is an early riser. And that will certainly remain the case now that she has been elected European Parliament president.

On Wednesday morning, Metsola was up before the sun reading newspapers, reports and going over her day's appointments.

Her official duties began at 9am when she sat in the most powerful seat in the European Parliament to preside over the election of its five quaestors.

This is the most fundamental part of her role: to preside over debates, plenary sessions, votes and parliament activities, similar to the role the speaker of the house holds in a national parliament.

Scenes from Roberta Metsola's first day in office. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Most of the rest of her first day was occupied by French president Emmanuel Macron, who visited the EU parliament in Strasbourg to kick off his country's rotating presidency.

For the next two and a half years, the highest ranking Maltese politician ever will regularly be in and out of meetings and summits with the world's most powerful leaders.

Another key part of her job is to represent the European Parliament in international relations, on ceremonial occasions and in administrative, legal or financial matters.

She greeted Macron shortly after 11am, before both went into a four-hour parliamentary debate with MEPs, during which Macron highlighted his country's priorities for the presidency for the next six months.

Metsola will represent the European Parliament during meetings with world leaders like Emmanuel Macron. Photo: European Parliament

At the end of that debate, Metsola and Macron held a joint press statement announcing discussions. This is when Metsola promised to sign a liberal pact that guarantees women's access to abortion and contraceptives in the EU.

Much has been made about Metsola's personal stance against abortion. In response, she insisted that she will represent the position of the parliament rather than her own views.

This illustrates the fact that her powers on policy are limited. She reiterates and represents what parliament has already decided: an influential figurehead representing the decisions of people who represent millions.

Metsola herself remains an MEP but has chosen to refrain from voting during her tenure, as did the late president David Sassoli before her.

Emmanuel Macron and Roberta Metsola did not take questions from the press during their press conference. Photo: AFP

The press conference was not without controversy. EU journalists were furious to find out they were not allowed to ask questions at the event.

Later the Institute of Journalists criticised Macron and Metsola, who had used her inaugural speech to say she would stand up for journalists and their role in society.

"You can't say you care about press freedom and then not take questions from journalists at press conferences," the organisation representing 600,000 journalists said.

Later on Wednesday evening Metsola inaugurated the Parliament's new audiovisual and media facilities, which are recording studios and equipment intended for media production, television and radio programming and live broadcasts.

She is responsible for the security of all parliament buildings and for running the institution.

In the chair for the announcement of the results of the election of the Quaestors of Parliament. Photo: European Parliament

Together with 14 vice-presidents – a role she held for the past year – and five quaestors, together, she takes decisions on administrative issues with staff, MEPs and parliament operations.

She also has reponsibilities similar to those of President George Vella in Malta, but on a much larger scale. All EU laws and the EU budget require her signature to come into effect.

Metsola now joins a trinity of European Union leaders, alongside Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel. Both of them were in contact with COVID-positive people these past couple of days so they were absent from official ceremonies.

Ursula von der Leyen has been unable to meet Roberta Metsola since her election because of COVID-19. Photo: AFP

Metsola's staff said she was back to back with meetings throughout Wednesday, only managing to sneak in some time for lunch before being rushed to the next appointment.

"It's very typical of her. She's constantly on the go," they said.

And finally, home.

But returning to Malta will not be as simple.

Metsola now moves around with the highest level of security protocol. There is heavy surveillance and protection around her in the EU Parliament. She must also observe diplomatic procedures when she visits any country, including Malta, for work.

Coming home to Malta has become a logistically complex operation, and even if she decides to come on holiday, she must travel with a number of security personnel.