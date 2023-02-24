The Russian representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya interrupted a minute of silence at the Security Council on Friday, as representatives stood to honour the Ukrainian victims of Russian aggression.

The request for a minute of silence had been made by Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.

After addressing the gathering in New York, he called for the gesture as a mark of respect for Ukrainians who have died in the year since the start of the invasion by Russia.

Video: United Nations

However, moments after the representatives got on their feet, Nebenzya repeatedly tapped for attention, much to the visible dilemma of Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg, who is currently chairing the sitting while Malta sits as a non-permanent member of the council.

On a live stream, a person can be heard telling Borg in Maltese that Nebenzya was trying to raise a point of order.

A rather chagrined Borg can be heard replying in Maltese: "Yes, but what should I do? Just give it to him now?" after which he somewhat reluctantly allowed the Russian representative to take the floor during the minute of silence.

Nebenzya said that the Russian delegation was going to stand for all victims of the aggression.

"We are getting up on our feet to remember all victims of what has happened in Ukraine, starting in 2014," he said.

"All of those who perished, all lives are priceless."

Nebenzya gestures with his arms for Borg to rise. Borg then thanks the foreign minister for the statement.

After rising to his feet, Borg can once more be heard muttering in Maltese, "like this I've ignored him".

Earlier on Friday, Malta had condemned Russian "rhetoric" about its use of nuclear weapons and once again called for it to stop its aggression in Ukraine and withdraw from that country’s territory.

Borg told the council that Russia’s aggression sent the message “that might is right, and that powerful countries can redraw borders in accordance with their geopolitical interests.”

He highlighted reports about thousands of Ukrainian children being abducted and relocated to Russia. Ukraine estimates that around 14,000 children have been kidnapped and independent media investigations have also found evidence of children being abducted and ‘re-educated’ as Russians.

Borg said that if these reports are confirmed, such action would be considered a form of genocide.