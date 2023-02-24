Malta has condemned Russian "rhetoric" about its use of nuclear weapons and once again called for it to stop its aggression in Ukraine and withdraw from that country’s territory.

“Any declarations suggesting that the use of nuclear weapons is in any way justified is unacceptable. Such rhetoric only leads to uncertainty, further undermines trust between parties, and only serve as a means to escalate the conflict and heighten tensions,” Foreign Minister Ian Borg told the United Nations Security Council on Friday, at a meeting marking one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Russia suspended its participation in a nuclear disarmament treaty earlier this week and on Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the country would be bolstering its arsenal of nuclear-armed missiles.

The escalation comes one year since Moscow ordered an invasion of Ukraine, triggering the largest war on European soil since World War II and international condemnation.

Russia's 'might is right' strategy

Russia was again reminded of its political isolation on Thursday, when the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted to condemn the attack and demand that Russia immediately cease hostilities and withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.

On Friday, debate shifted to the United Nations’ most important and powerful organ, the Security Council. There will be no vote concerning Friday’s debate, as Russia’s veto power renders any attempts to pass a vote pointless.

Malta currently sits on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member and is also serving as the council’s president for the month of February.

Speaking in his national capacity, Borg told the council that Russia’s aggression sent the message “that might is right, and that powerful countries can redraw borders in accordance with their geopolitical interests.”

The Maltese Foreign Affairs minister highlighted reports about thousands of Ukrainian children being abducted and relocated to Russia. Ukraine estimates that around 14,000 children have been kidnapped and independent media investigations have also found evidence of children being abducted and ‘re-educated’ as Russians.

If confirmed, this would constitute a form of genocide.

“The impacts of these transfers and deportations on Ukraine’s children will be felt for generations,” Borg said as he called for Russia to immediately return the children to their parents.

While Ukraine has pushed for the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russia’s political and military leadership, Borg stopped short of endorsing that proposal. Instead, the minister said Malta welcomed International Criminal Court investigations and would “continue to consider ways to secure accountability for the crime of aggression.”

A heated start

As Security Council president, Borg chaired Friday’s meeting, which got off to a heated start.

Russia’s representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, objected to Ukraine’s foreign minister being allowed to address the council before its members.

“The rules were established long before Malta was a member of the Security Council,” Nebenzya said somewhat witheringly as he warned of Malta establishing an “egregious precedent”.

Borg responded by noting that Serbia’s foreign affairs minister had addressed the council before members in the past. There are other precedents, too: representatives from Turkey and Syria have also addressed the Security Council before members in the past, at Russia’s request.

The Maltese minister then brought the gavel down on his decision, with Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba allowed to address the council at the start of the meeting.

Ukraine: 'You will end up on trial'

Kuleba highlighted the kidnappings of children and accused Russia of “implementing probably largest state-sponsored kidnapping of children in history.”

He also called on the international community to send Ukraine military aid.

“Ukraine needs weapons, just as a firefighter needs water to extinguish a fire. The sooner and the more we get, the sooner the fire will be extinguished,” he told the council.

The Ukrainian minister also goaded Russia, questioning its legitimacy as a Security Council member – the UN Charter spoke of the USSR, not Russia, he said – and said Russian leadership would eventually face justice.

“You will end up on trial,” Kuleba said. “You will testify how you just followed orders. The support [for Ukraine] will only get stronger. The more and longer you keep attacking, the more resolve we will have and the more humiliating your defeat will be.”

US, Russia trade barbs

US secretary of state Anthony Blinken reminded the Security Council that one year ago, Russia’s representative had dismissed reports about an imminent attack on Ukraine as “groundless accusations”.

“Seven days later, Russia launched its full-scale invasion,” Blinken said.

He urged UN council members to “not be fooled” by any ceasefire offers by Russia, which he said would just use such pauses to regroup and re-supply its troops.

Russia’s ambassador, on the other hand, argued that Ukraine was “not a victim”.

“If Ukraine did not wage war in Donetsk and Lugansk, there would have been no need for a special military operation,” he said, arguing that Russia’s hand had been forced.

“We don’t want to accept a Russophobic wasp’s nest at our borders,” Nebenzya said.

Moscow remains isolated

Friday’s Security Council debate comes one day after UN member states voted overwhelmingly to demand Russia immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

The nonbinding vote won the backing of 141 UN members, with 32 countries including China and India abstaining.

Just six nations - Belarus, Syria, North Korea, Mali, Nicaragua, and Eritrea – backed Russia in opposing the resolution.

The UN’s first resolution concerning the war – taken on February 24, 2022, just as Russia was invading Ukraine – had won 143 votes in favour.

Thursday’s resolution reaffirmed support for Ukraine's "sovereignty" and "territorial integrity," rejecting any Russian claims to the parts of the country it occupies.

It also demanded "that the Russian Federation immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," and called "for a cessation of hostilities."

The UN Security Council meeting is ongoing.