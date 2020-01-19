The police will investigate former deputy commissioner Silvio Valletta’s holiday with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said on Sunday.

Reacting to a Times of Malta report on Mr Valletta’s overseas trip with the man who now stands accused of being an accomplice in the murder of the 53-year-old journalist, Dr Camilleri said that he was concerned about the matter.

“What was alleged by the Times of Malta this morning is not on. I am not pleased to see reports like this,” he said.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri. Video: Jonathan Borg.

On September 29, 2018, Mr Valletta, who had been part of the team of investigators working on the Caruana Galizia case, travelled to London with the business tycoon to watch a football match at Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge stadium.

At the time, Mr Fenech had already been identified as a suspect in the case. (Mr Valletta in a statement has denied knowledge)

Dr Camilleri said that earlier today he had reached out to acting police chief Carmelo Magri over the report.

“I understand that there will be an investigation and the necessary decisions will be taken after. I believe all matters should be investigated.”

“I spoke to the acting police commissioner to get some information - politicians should not get involved in investigations. However, I showed him I am not pleased with what I read on the Times of Malta this morning,” he said.

Asked if there should be an ethics investigation into the matter, Dr Camilleri said that was for the police top brass to decide.

The minister said the report was further proof that as significant reform of the police force was.