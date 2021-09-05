Sliema residents whose houses overlook Exiles Bay say they are being kept up all night by revellers playing loud music on the shore.

Videos shot by residents and sent to Times of Malta show people partying to loud music at the bay throughout the night.

One resident filmed the revellers at different points of the night between Thursday and Friday.

"After a sleepless night of ongoing music blaring across the bay, I managed to take clear shots of the group at dawn being picked up by a van," they said.

"I reported the music to the police, but no action was taken over the matter. We spent another sleepless night the following day. This is a daily occurrence - sometimes we spend up to five nights in a week this way."

Series of footage taken by residents showing revellers playing music throughout the night.

On Sunday the police said that three people, who slightly injured police officers when they were asked to turn off loud music in St Julians were being charged in court.

The three, all Venezuelan nationals residing in Swieqi, were arrested after attacking police officers at Spinola Bay early on Saturday.

Questions about the revellers in Exiles have been sent to the police.