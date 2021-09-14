Footage shot during September’s first showers reinforces concerns by Mġarr farmers and residents that development on virgin land will increase flooding at a UNESCO world heritage site.

Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

According to farmers who spoke to Times of Malta, the construction of greenhouses and solar panels at Tar-Ragħad area will prevent large volumes of water from being absorbed by the soil, with the runoff water flowing down San Pietru street and ending up in Ta’ Ħaġrat temples on the other end of the village.

Concern over flooding was also flagged by the Agricultural Advisory Committee within the Environment Ministry, which said the land uptake would be “excessive” and the proposed reservoir “too small”, with rainwater eventually ending up in neighbouring areas.

Farmers, environmentalists and residents are opposing the project proposed by Joseph Schembri of Electrofix Group, for a solar farm made of 6,023 panels atop greenhouses at Tar-Ragħad area.

The site, measuring 43,303m² is made up of some 16 fields, according to the local council, which has also flagged concern over the project.

Footage shot last week and sent to Times of Malta shows large volumes of water flowing through San Pietru Street and into the temples’ site.

Questions sent to Schembri over the matter remained unanswered.