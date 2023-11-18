Like many residents living in central Malta, Liam Stafrace has to dodge torn garbage bags, badly parked scooters and dog waste as he steps out of his home.

But the daily challenge is made even harder for the 22-year-old Msida resident as he is almost completely blind.

Now an NGO for the visually impaired has come up with a design they say can help make everyday life easier for people like Liam.

The Visual and Non-Visual Network (VNVN) has proposed a series of signs to help make sure the pavements outside the homes of visually impaired people are clear of obstructions.

“There have been times I open my front door and there is an e-scooter parked right in front of it,” Liam said.

The design includes a ‘Blind Persons’ clearance sign’ on the road facing the entrance of the visually impaired person, to keep that space clear from any vehicle obstructions.

Liam Stafrace on life as a blind person and why he doesn’t allow his disability to stop him doing what he loves. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

On the pavement outside the person’s home, there would also be signs reading ‘Blind Person Area’ and ‘No Dog Pooping’. A fourth ‘MeetnGreet’ sign would be used to support cab drivers to identify a blind person.

The plans have been presented to the Planning Authority Ministry, Transport Ministry, and the Office of the Prime Minister for consideration.

Liam, who was diagnosed as blind at three months old before regaining some of his vision at the age of six, uses a white cane to navigate the area outside his home.

He often finds problems with traffic lights, including on the busy junction of Triq Mikiel Antoni Vassalli.

“There are some traffic lights that make very little sound, some make no sound at all, so it is difficult to know when it is safe to cross,” he said.

Design by Non-Visual and Visual Network to promote more safety and cleanliness outside blind people’s homes.

'Very scary' to cross the road

He says he is “used to it” after living in the area his whole life but finds it “very scary” to cross the road.

“It’s not only for blind people but also for the elderly, who might struggle to hear or see when crossing the road,” he said.

While Stafrace started to use a cane at the age of 16, he has not allowed his disability to hinder him from doing the things he loves.

He continued to practise athletics, gymnastics, and even football, which he plays weekly with the Special Olympics team.

One of the projects that Stafrace is currently working on is providing tandem cycling lessons at schools, with a pilot project starting at a school in Rabat.

A sighted person sits at the front controlling the bicycle, while a blind person sits on seat behind.

He also works with the NGO to volunteer at Mtaħleb, planting seedlings and helping with the harvest.

And he spends most of his time working with the NGO to help come up with ways to help make life easier for the visually impaired.

As one of the current 1,854 people with a visual impairment registered with the Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, he says he hopes initiatives like the road signs are adopted for a more inclusive society.

“What we need for society is humanity. In society, we do not include others when needed, but we should always include them. That is how society can move forward.”

Founder of the NGO, former Labour MP Noel Farrugia said the road sign project is a way to help people rethink the impact of their actions on society.

“We are doing this not just for the blind but to motivate everyone to be more caring and aware of others,” Farrugia said.