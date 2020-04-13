Homebound residents of a Santa Venera street are making the most of coronavirus confinement by holding a weekly street party from the safety of their balconies.



Nadia Galea and her 17-year-old daughter Maya are the heart and soul of these events.



“I only knew the people who live opposite and next door,” Maya said. “Our neighbours told their neighbours, and so”.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

The events are intended to keep spirits up during a challenging time – and to ensure residents are kept entertained and not tempted to head outdoors.



“We encourage people to stay indoors and obey authorities,” Nadia said.

Maya agreed.

RELATED STORIES Neighbours hold balcony street parties - at a safe social distance

“Today is Easter. Instead of going to the beach or having a picnic, we stayed in, kept our distance and had fun from home”.

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina