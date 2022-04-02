Updated 6.45pm

Thousands of people gave a warm welcome to Pope Francis as he continues his two-day apostolic journey to the islands.

Pope Francis and Cardinal Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, Bishop of Gozo, Mario Grech. Photo: AFP

Following an hour's ride on the catamaran, Francis was driven in his official car all the way to Victoria, before heading to Ta’ Pinu, passing through cheering crowds.

Photo: DOI

The Pope spent a few minutes praying in front of the Ta' Pinu portrait, before meeting with the faithful, including several people with disabilities inside the basilica.

A prayer meeting followed shortly outside the basilica.

Attendees greet Pope Francis as he arrives in the popemobile car for a meeting of prayer outside Ta' Pinu. Photo: AFP

The journey was reminiscent of the only other time a pope visited Gozo. On May 25, 1990, Pope John Paul II had similarly visited Gozo and celebrated mass at the Ta’ Pinu sanctuary.

On Saturday, Francis had lunch at the Apostolic Nunciature in Rabat, where he will also spend the night.

But the 85-year-old pontiff hardly had any time for rest before he hopped on his official car again to head for Gozo.

He left the Nunziature just before 3.30pm and headed for Valletta, where the Virtu catamaran Maria Dolores was waiting for him.

The catamaran does not have scheduled trips for Gozo and there was no suitable mooring for it in Mġarr, which led the authorities to build a custom-made, concrete ramp, especially for this occasion.

The pope made a remarkable speech earlier at the Palace in Valletta urging Malta to fight corruption and land speculation.