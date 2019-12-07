For two weeks Malta has been reeling from one shocking headline after another as details about the probe into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder continue to emerge.

Video: Bernard Casha

It has been more than two years since a bomb was detonated under Ms Caruana Galizia’s car in October 16, 2017.

Several protests and calls for justice later, a pardon was granted to the middleman of the contract killing, Melvin Theuma.

News about the pardon made headlines on November 19, and since then the island has witnessed dramatic arrests, a political crisis, huge protests and the announced resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, just six years after being elected to government.