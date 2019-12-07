For two weeks Malta has been reeling from one shocking headline after another as details about the probe into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder continue to emerge.
It has been more than two years since a bomb was detonated under Ms Caruana Galizia’s car in October 16, 2017.
Several protests and calls for justice later, a pardon was granted to the middleman of the contract killing, Melvin Theuma.
News about the pardon made headlines on November 19, and since then the island has witnessed dramatic arrests, a political crisis, huge protests and the announced resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, just six years after being elected to government.