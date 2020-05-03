Young residents of a Santa Venera street that has made headlines in recent months star in a short locally-produced video urging people to stay home and stay safe.

The video features children of Triq Dun Alfred Gatt list the things people should do to ensure the pandemic remains at bay.

Advice ranges from staying at home – “play a game, bake a cake, do some exercise” some of the children suggest – to washing your hands and keeping your distance from others if you head outside.

The sooner the virus is defeated, the children say, the sooner activities which they miss so dearly can resume.

“If we continue to obey authorities who are taking such good care of us, it won’t be long before we go back to normal,” they say.

A collage of photos from the street. Photo: Matthew Catania

The video shines a spotlight on the younger residents of a street which acquired a degree of fame during the pandemic following a weekly series of street parties residents organised from the safety of their balconies.

It is the work of residents Nick Gatt Coleiro and Maya Galea. Maya and her mother Nadia had the idea, Maya drew up the script and Nick filmed, edited and produced the clip.

"Prior to COVID-19 most residents went about doing their own things and neighbours rarely socialised between each other," he said.

"When all this is over, we are already planning to keep residents active on the street. Starting with a massive BBQ street party."