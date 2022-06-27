The Environmental Health Directorate has formally declared the waters off Qui-si-sana, Sliema, as safe for swimming after repeated sampling of seawater quality.

On Friday, both the Environmental Health Directorate and the Water Services Corporation (WSC) had confirmed that the situation had been resolved but the site was still being monitored by the authorities.

The directorate two weeks ago had warned people not to swim there because of a sewage overflow.

On Friday a WSC spokesperson confirmed that the leakage was not from the corporation's network. A spokesperson for the health directorate said investigations were ongoing and legal action was being considered.

The mayor of Sliema complained last week that the issue was taking too long to be solved, with various entities shifting responsibility.

On Thursday, the health authorities banned swimming at Font Għadir, Sliema, because of another sewage overflow.