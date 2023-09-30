Ollie Watkins made his case for an England call-up with a hat-trick as Aston Villa powered to a 6-1 demolition of Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Watkins struck twice in the first half before Pervis Estupinan’s own goal put the hosts three up at Villa Park.

Ansu Fati got one back for Brighton in the second half, but Watkins completed his treble to underline his international credentials.

Watkins has seven England caps but missed out on a place in their most recent squad in September.

With England manager Gareth Southgate watching from the stands, Watkins put himself in contention to be named next week in the squad for the Three Lions’ October matches against Australia and Italy.

