Transport minister Ian Borg has responded to protests over the loss of trees brought about by roadworks in Santa Luċija by insisting the project had been open to public consultation when a permit was issued last year.



“The permit was issued six or seven months ago. Nobody commented and nobody appealed. Eventually, and especially if nobody appeals, the authority has to implement the valid permit,” Dr Borg said in response to journalists’ questions on Tuesday.



“That does not mean we are going to ignore what the NGO is saying; I think the agency is taking note.”



Asked whether he felt the recent anger towards the project - which follows larger protests against the Central Link project in Attard - pointed to a need for greater public consultation, Dr Borg said this had already taken place as part of the planning process.

Video: Jonathan Borg.

“The Planning Authority listens to everyone, but ultimately, under the rule of law, decisions are taken,” he said.



“I think the population as a whole is in favour of better infrastructure. I think people are also sensitive to the environment and trees, and that is the government’s sentiment, as well as my own.”



Around 300 trees along a one-kilometre stretch between Addolorata Cemetery Hill and Santa Luċija are facing the chop to make way for a €20 million underpass project.



A development permit for the project was issued last September but two demonstrations took place as works began in recent days.



These protests followed a gathering of more than 1,000 people a week earlier over the controversial Central Link project, which will involve the uprooting of 549 trees and the transplanting of around 250 others.