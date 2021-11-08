The introduction of a mechanism ensuring gender balance in parliament should be followed by a discussion on a fair representation of people with a disability, MP Oliver Scicluna urged on Monday.

The Labour MP was addressing a parliament session about social justice and inequality.

"As from next election, the gender balance mechanism will ensure better representation of women in parliament - something that is important and that I agree with," he said.

"Likewise, we must now start discussing a parliament that is more representative of people with disabilities."

In April, parliament approved a bill triggering a mechanism that will elect more female MPs to correct the gender imbalance in the House of Representatives.

Scicluna added that after questioning the lack of women in parliament, the house should also be inquisitive of why people with disabilities were not motivated to run for political office.

"Now that I'm in politics, I can understand why they're not up for it. I speak with my colleague Kevin Cutajar, and we face many challenges," he said.

A discriminating voting system

Scicluna also pointed out that the voting system still discriminated against people who could not use their hands to vote.

"Three weeks ago I received a message from someone who suffered from ALS, and all of you in this room know who he is," he said, initially failing to identify the man.

"The disease took away his ability to use his hands, and he asked me why our electoral system won't let him take someone whom he trusts to the voting booth to help him vote.

"I know he was right and I promised him we would work to make this possible. Unfortunately, he passed away a few days after. I'm talking about Joe Debono," he said as the room joined hands in applause.

"Even though some people may not agree with me, I will make it my mission to continue to speak up for fairer systems for people with disabilities."

Joe Debono, a beloved actor, comedian and writer, revealed he was suffering from ALS early last year and succumbed to the disease on October 27.