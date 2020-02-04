Attitudes and the culture towards women need changing if the fight against domestic violence is to succeed, a women’s right activist has said.

Andrea Dibben told Times of Malta that while bringing into force new laws and policies on domestic violence is one thing, making a concerted effort to change attitudes is much more difficult and requires more impetus and influence from different bodies.

Dr Dibben was speaking at the snap protest held outside Parliament in Valletta on Tuesday night where women’s rights NGOs like Women’s Right’s Foundation and the Commission on Domestic Violence, joined by survivors and families of victims, called for action to prevent violence against women.

The swift move was in reaction to the death of mother-of-two Chantelle Chetcuti from Zabbar, who was repeatedly stabbed by her partner on Sunday.

She is the fourteenth woman to get killed in the past decade. Nearly all were killed by a partner - or former partner.

Before the protest activists met with Justice and Equality Minister Edward Zammit Lewis who also conceded that more needed to be done.

The Chairperson for the Women’s Rights Foundation explained that the protest was aimed at sending the message that societal problems like this, were the “responsibility of all of us. The state should be doing more to protect women and girls from femicide which is the ultimate threat to women.”

She added that she was proud to see so many women turn out for the protest and to recognize that domestic violence was reality for so many women.

She also welcomed the Justice Minister’s decision to meet the NGOs but added that it must translate into sustained action.

“Domestic violence is a daily reality for many many victims. Even for survivors who do get out of the relationship, they still face problems both related to poverty, going to court and housing for example.

“It’s good that there is good will here but it cannot happen just because there is a tragedy. It has to be something that is sustained on daily basis. When it comes to the implementation of policy many of things that are recommended are still not implemented.” she said.

