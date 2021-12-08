The Nationalist Party will offer the government a “strong challenge” in the next general election, opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Wednesday.

Speaking during a fundraising marathon on NET TV, Grech said he is convinced people will support the party in its effort to make Malta a better country.

“There are challenges, but our intentions are good. Will give offer a strong challenge, if people want will choose us as a fitting alternative”, Grech said about the party’s election prospects.

A survey commissioned by Times of Malta put the gap between the two parties at 47,000 votes in Labour’s favour.

On the coronavirus pandemic, Grech urged the government to extend the COVID-19 wage supplement to next March to support restaurants and hotels facing a drop in bookings.

He warned that businesses in the hospitality sector are feeling the pinch with COVID-19 cases once against rising during the cold winter months.

Grech said extending the wage supplement would help restaurants and hotels to get through these challenging months.

The opposition leader said the government should at the very least take on board the PN’s suggestion to reduce VAT to seven per cent in the hospitality sector.

Acknowledging that the vaccine programme had helped fight the pandemic, Grech said it was important people do not drop their guard.

On corruption, Grech said reducing or eradicating corruption is an important battle for the PN.

“It is not true Maltese people agree with corruption, all they want is a level playing field,” Grech said.

He accused the government and other key institutions of helping normalise corruption.

Grech also briefly touched upon the need for reforms in the education sector, saying it was important to teach youths more critical thinking skills.

The opposition leader defended his party’s stance on cannabis, saying the party had taken expert opinions on board.