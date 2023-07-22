A new law that requires contractors to be licenced is “weak and ineffective”, the country’s leading development lobby has said in its first reaction to the changes.

The Malta Developers Association said that it was perplexed by the government’s decision to not require licenced contractors to be covered by an adequate insurance policy to cover third parties’ properties and damages, as well as contractors’ employees.

“This has rendered the new legal notice weak and ineffective and will not achieve its desired results,” the MDA said in a statement on Saturday.

Legal Notice LN166/23, introduced this week, states that all excavation, demolition and construction contractors will have to be licenced by 2025 in order to operate. During the transition period, they must obtain provisional approval from the Building and Construction Authority, which regulates the sector.

Those caught operating without a licence face fines of €50,000 and prison sentences of up to six months.

While an initial draft of the regulations stated that contractors would need to have insurance policies in order to operate, that requirement does not feature in the legal notice introduced into law.

As things stand, project developers are required to take out an insurance policy to protect against damage to neighbours, but there is no legal requirement for contractors to be insured.

Despite a growing number of construction site incidents, collapses and deaths, authorities have been slow to act to regulate the sector. The government first pledged to introduce a licencing regime for contractors in 2019, but the plan was kept on the backburner until the death of 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia in a construction site collapse spurred authorities into action.

Five people were arrested in connection with Sofia’s death late on Friday. They include the contractor, architect and developers responsible for works at the site.

MDA slams 'unthinkable' omission

In its statement, the MDA warned that the government’s decision to not require contractors to take out insurance policies as part of their licencing requirements was a major failing.

“It is unthinkable how in the face of the recent events regarding deaths in the construction industry, the government chose not to introduce this obligation on anyone wanting to operate as a contractor,” it said.

The lobby group urged Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi to amend the law, saying it was paramount to improve the quality and safety standards of the construction industry.

It said it felt so strongly about the issue that it would be urging the Opposition to file a parliamentary motion requesting that change unless the government amended the law itself.

“We need a legal framework that will ensure that only qualified and competent contractors are

licensed to operate in Malta. Anything less will put the safety of the public and the contractor’s

employees at risk,” the MDA said.