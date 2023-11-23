Wednesday’s heavy rains were the first widespread showers across the Maltese islands in six months, according to the Malta Meteorological Office.

Rainfall was widespread on Wednesday, and a significant amount was recorded by the Met Office’s 10 weather stations.

“The Maltese islands last experienced widespread rainfall towards the end of May, but back then precipitation was not considered heavy,” a spokesperson said.

The Dingli weather station recorded the highest amount of rainfull (45.2 mm) followed by that in Selmun (42.2 mm), while the weather station in Luqa clocked the lowest amount (17.7 mm). Valletta recorded the second lowest (21.0 mm).

Considering the readings from all 10 weather stations, the average amount of rainfall recorded was 28.6 mm on Wednesday. The rainfall climate norm for November stands at 89.1 mm.

Last month was the driest October recorded in over a century, with only 0.2mm of rain, and November has also been largely bereft of rain.

Forecasts predict more bad weather, the Met Office said.

“As the weekend approaches, the weather is expected to become less unstable. However, showers are expected between today and Saturday, with Thursday's showers possibly being accompanied by thunder at times,” the Met Office said.