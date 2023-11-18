Last month was the driest October for over 100 years, the Meteorological Office confirmed on Saturday.

Following a drier-than-average start to the new precipitation year in September, October only measured 0.2mm of rain throughout the month, significantly drier than the monthly norm of 77.6mm.

The Met Office analysis confirms a Times of Malta's report that October was the driest on record, leaving farmers struggling to battle insects and a lack of water.

It beats the October 1998 record when 10mm of rain was reported, the Met Office said.

These dry conditions were accompanied by unseasonably warm temperatures, as a stagnant slack area of high pressure was stationed over the Mediterranean.

Stable weather conditions ensued, while the already warm temperatures continued to rise as winds from over the Sahara blew towards the islands.

According to the Met Office, October registered a mean air temperature of 23.9°C; 2.2°C higher than the monthly norm.

While the highest recorded temperature in October reached 31.7°C on the 18th of the month, the warmest October day remains the 27th of October in 1999 when a maximum temperature of 34.5°C was recorded.

On the other hand, the lowest temperature for the month dropped to 17.8°C on the 15th day.

At 25.7°C, the mean sea surface temperature registered last October also exceeded the climate norm of 24°C.

The month’s high temperatures were accompanied by 259.3 hours of bright sunshine, which means that the island enjoyed an additional 41.6 hours of sunshine when compared to the monthly norm of 217.7 hours.

The mean cloud cover of 1.8 oktas was also lower than the norm of 3.7 oktas.

October maintained a lower-than-average mean wind speed of 6.5 knots; 0.9 knots less than the climate norm. The maximum gust of 29 knots was recorded on October 20th, blowing from a South by West direction.