The first weightlifting competition of 2023 was specifically organised for the youth athletes this weekend.

This youth competition served as a qualification event for the IWF Youth World Championships (YWC) set to take place in Albania in March.

Kim Camilleri Lagana, who was named European Under 15 champion in 2022, successfully qualified for the upcoming Youth World Championships after she managed a whopping 124kg total in the 45kg category.

Camilleri Lagana managed all three snatch attempts at 51kg, 53kg, and 54kg followed by another successful first two clean and jerk attempts at 68kg and 70kg.

She was unfortunately unsuccessful on her third attempt after attempting a new national record in the clean and jerk for this weight class at 71kg.

