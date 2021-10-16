Dog breeders have defended their animal welfare credentials after 45 dogs, most in poor health, were on Friday confiscated from a breeder found guilty of neglect.

The Maltese National Canine Federation said the convicted breeder had not been a member of any of its affiliate clubs for years and had "rarely" registered any of his dogs with the federation.

Nevertheless, the federation said the man would be banned from registering any dogs and barred from any future applications for membership, while transfers of any dogs still registered on his name would be suspended.

However, the federation took issue with comments by Animal Welfare director Patricia Azzopardi, who on Friday implored anyone looking for a dog to adopt instead of buying, warning that "the more you create demand, the more we’re going to see situations like this."

Federation chairman Frank Borg said: "It is unacceptable and irresponsible for person holding such a sensitive office to issue such a statement in which she clearly placed all dog breeders in the same pot.

"There are many responsible dog breeders who takes great care of their dogs, breeds responsibly and love their dogs. For every irresponsible puppy farmer out there are many responsible dog breeders and it is simply not fair or ethical for an official of the Animal Welfare, more so the Director herself, to assume that all breeders are irresponsible, law breakers and animal abusers."

The federation stressed its condemnation of all forms of animal abuse or neglect, which it said were not only against the laws of Malta but also the federation's own regulations and code of ethics, as well as those of its affiliate clubs.

"We congratulate the Animal Welfare Department for taking action on this case and hopes that such enforcement and inspections be made on a more regular and frequent basis, and this to fight animal abuse from puppy farmers," it said.

The case against Antonio Vella, the breeder found guilty of neglect, was originally sparked by a complaint in 2019 after which six sick dogs were taken away.

Friday’s raid happened after Animal Welfare officials stopped for a spot check in the morning and witnessed animals in subpar conditions.

Animal Welfare officials said the dogs would receive medical attention and be kept in quarantine, and would eventually be put up for adoption or fostering when and if it was suitable.