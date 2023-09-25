ARTS

Science in the City

The event's poster for this year.

This year’s Science in the City ‘Changemakers’ edition is taking place on September 29 and 30, focusing on using research-based knowledge and creativity to help citizens, policymakers and stakeholders solve political, social, environmental and technical challenges.

The festival theme has challenged artists and researchers to come together and find creative ways of encouraging the audience to make real and lasting change. There will be games, virtual reality experiences, robots, space junk-inspired street art, and more.

The festival is part of the European Researchers’ Night, which takes place on the same night/s in over 300 cities across Europe and aims to promote European research and nurture international collaboration.

For more information, visit www.scienceinthecity.org.mt and the event’s Facebook page.

Read also this Times of Malta preview.

MUSIC

Rockestra 2023

The 15th edition of the fundraising music event in aid of the Community Chest Fund will be held at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on September 30. This year’s theme is ‘More than a feeling’.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will perform under the direction of Aurelio Belli. Among the singers taking part are Aidan Drakard, David Loewe, Mikaela Attard, Moira Stafrace, Kersten Graham, Kevin Paul, Matthew James, Klinsmann, Chris Grech, Peter Grech, Frank Calleja, Lara Dimech, Brooke Borg and Pawlu Borg Bonaci.

Vinyl Paradise will be the supporting act.

Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

Kersten Graham performing at last year's edition of Rockestra. Photo: Facebook/Rockestra

Guitarra

Acclaimed Czech guitarist Barbora Kubíková will perform at the Gran Salon at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta on September 30 at 7.30pm.

The programme includes works by music by Piazzola, Morricone, Williams, Albeniz Rak, Torroba, Bellinatai, Cardoso, Brower, Llobet, Mangore and Brouwer. The event is organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency.

Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

MPO Chamber Series

The MPO Chamber Series returns with a number of chamber concerts taking place over the course of the 2023/24 season, at Robert Samut Hall in Floriana.

This series of concerts kicks off with Mozart’s Quintet for Piano and Winds and Schumann’s Quintet for Piano and Strings on October 1 at 11am.

Michael Laus, the MPO resident conductor, will perform both works at the piano together with principal MPO players.

For tickets, visit showshappening.com.

Ewfonija Grand Operatic Concert

The Ewfonija Orchestra is presenting the second edition of its grand concert on October 1, at the Citadel Ditch in Victoria.

The orchestra will be under the musical direction of Mariella Spiteri Cefai.

Seats can be reserved on info@ewfonija.com or by sending an SMS on 7956 4874.

THEATRE

TOI TOI: The Sound of Musicals

TOI TOI, the Manoel Theatre’s Learning and Participation Programme, is opening the new season with a journey through the evolution of musical theatre.

From old school beginnings to showstoppers by trailblazers Sondheim and Bernstein, all the way to the highest-grossing shows on the planet, including The Lion King, Hamilton and Dear Evan Hanson.

The cast includes Talitha Dimech, Rachel Fabri, Jamie Busuttil Griffin, Julie James, Michael Mangion, Neville Refalo and Noel Zarb.

The Sound of Musicals is written and directed by award-winning theatre producer Caroline Clegg, featuring a live orchestra, under the baton of Tom Newall, with new orchestrations by Veronique Vella.

For tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt.

FILM

Ingmar Bergman retrospective

The retrospective showcase of award-winning Swedish film-maker Ingmar Bergman’s oeuvre continues at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema in Valletta until November 3.

Unveiling Bergman: A Cinematic Voyage into the Human Psyche will present Bergman’s films The Seventh Seal (1957) on September 29, The Virgin Spring (1960) on October 7, Persona (1966) on October 14, Cries and Whispers (1972) on October 20 and Autumn Sonata (1978) on November 3. All screenings start at 8.30pm.

For more information and tickets, visit kreattivita.org. Also read this preview.

A famous scene from The Seventh Seal (1957), showing on September 29. Photo: British Film Institute

Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration

KRS Releasing Ltd, in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company and in partnership with the local cinemas, is celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary with a programme of films this summer.

These include classic, groundbreaking Disney films selected from almost every decade of the centenary such as the original animated versions of Snow White, Bambi and The Jungle Book.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) is showing until September 28. Toy Story will follow from September 29 to October 5.

For more information, visit the KRS Releasing Facebook page.

The event's poster

MISCELLANEOUS

Talk on midwifery

The Malta Historical Society is organising a talk about midwifery by Janice Caruana at the National Archives of Malta in Rabat on September 27 at 6.30pm.

Caruana is a nurse and the author of Il-Majjistra u t-twelid fil-komunità Maltija fis-seklu 20. She is one of the winners of the literary contest Kelmtejn mill-Popolin organised by the Żejtun local council in collaboration with the Malta Unesco Youth Association (MUYA), and last year she won the best poetry award at the Ġieħ iż-Żejtun contest.

Lejla fil-Park

Lejla fil-Park will focus on food, health and sports.

On September 29, Ta’ Qali National Park (Picnic Area) will be transformed into a space for the promotion of food, health and sports aimed at encouraging the public to live a healthier and more sustainable life.

Those present will have the opportunity to meet various sports organisations and representatives from the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate.

Entities such as WasteServ, Project Green, the Energy and Water Agency and Ambjent Malta will be providing information and organising activities related to the environment, sustainability and climate change, among others.

There will also be a fitness session, games for children, crafts and sports activities as well as a performance from the Żabbar Scout Group and Tama Tnabar Association.

This activity is being organised by the Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise as part of the European Sustainable Development Week 2023.

For more information, visit sustainabledevelopment.gov.mt or here.

Cats and Dogs Lovers Festival

The first ever Cats and Dogs Lovers Festival is taking place in Ġnien il-Kunsill ta’ l-Ewropa, Gżira, on September 30 and October 1, from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

There are going to be various cats and dogs food and accessories suppliers, a number of NGOs, exhibitions and panel discussions.

Entrance is free but donations are encouraged. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Wine and Gin Festival

A wine and gin festival is being held at the Ġnien il-Kunsill ta’ l-Ewropa, Gżira, from September 29 to October 1 from 6.30pm onwards.

There will be various stalls offering wines and gins and live entertainment by Luca Xuereb and Band, Christian Arding and Band, Firelight, Ozzy Lino and deejays Dado, Mykill and El Gringo, among others.

For more information, look up the event’s Facebook page.

Urban Sports Festival 2023

The Malta Street Sports Association is organising the second edition of the Urban Sports Festival in Pretty Bay, Birżebbuġa, from September 29 to October 1.

There will be BMX, skateboarding, scooter, parkour and hip hop competitions, among other sports.

The Urban Sports Festival is open free of charge. It is being held in collaboration with the Birżebbuġa local council, Malta Tourism Authority, Malta Trust Foundation, Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, Malta Skateboarding Association, Leap Squad, Move Malta and Street Elements.

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

The festival will include skateboarding among other urban sports. Photo: Malta Street Sports Assocation

Aquarium 10-year anniversary

The Malta National Aquarium is celebrating its 10th anniversary with various events for all the family between September 29 and October 1.

These include fun-filled activities for children, a magic show and a bubble bonanza.

NGOs will also bring interactive conservation stands, offering insights into the wonders of the underwater world and how it can be protected.

All the details are available on the Malta National Aquarium Facebook page.

Photo: Facebook/Malta National Aquarium

VISUAL ARTS

Melħ

Tina Mifsud is holding her fifth solo exhibition titled Melħ, Maltese for salt, at the Palm Court Lounge at The Phoenicia this month.

Her paintings exude an element of nostalgia, reminding the artist of her childhood of long summer days spent by and in the sea.

Melħ is about the taste of the sea, the way the sea dries on one’s skin and hair, the healing properties of the sea on one’s body and mind.

The immersed figures portrayed also signify a sense of freedom that Mifsud herself seldom feels when she finds herself at the beach. being ever so conscious about her own body. And yet, in contrast, the people she sees and studies seem so comfortable and nonchalant.

Melħ (Salt), curated by Charlene Vella and hosted at the Phoenicia Hotel, is on until the end of September.

For more information about this exhibition, read this Times of Malta review.

The Pregnant Lady by Tina Mifsud

Bewsa

A series of abstact works by Stefan Carbonaro is on display in Floriana.

Primarily a self-taught artist, Carbonaro developed his skills by continuously experimenting and developing new techniques, often dissecting things within the work so as to spark thought within the viewer, enticing deeper reflections.

In this case, Bewsa, meaning a kiss in Maltese, features abstract paintings that blend the allure of fire, the grace of water and the intimacy of a timeless kiss. Viewers can thus find themselves immersed in a timeless journey through the elements and the depths of human connections.

The exhibition is open from Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm at the main offices of MAPFRE MSV Life in The Mall, Triq il-Mall, Floriana, and will close on September 29.

Works by Stefan Carbonaro showing at the MAPFRE MSV Life offices in Floriana.

Airborne Flowerets

Artist Christina Darmanin’s first solo exhibition is being held at art..e Gallery of 1, Library Street, Victoria.

The artist refers to butterflies for inspiration, creating pictorial compositions that are full of colourful vitality.

Being the granddaughter of the famous Maltese architect and artist Richard England, the young artist did not let her grandfather’s huge legacy to get in the way of a personal artistic path that is poetic and transformative.

The artist claims that her inspiration is manifold as she says that her grandmother’s love for flowers and her ikebana flower arrangements contributed as well. Darmanin loves the belle époque period, Klimt, Mucha and others of that era, as well as Dali’s work.

Airborne Flowerets runs until September 30. Visit the venue’s Facebook page for more information. Also read this Times of Malta interview with Darmanin.

Cocooned in the Knowledge by Christina Darmanin

Innerscapes

Innerscapes shows a different perspective from Fabio Borg’s last October’s solo exhibition Landmarks.

Some elements, trees especially, are recognisable but the artist has moved to a more abstract dimension which is more personal and intimate. The minimalist approach is achieved through limited use of colour and compositional lines.

These works were also executed in the artist’s studio, veering away from an en plein air approach in order to capture emotions and feelings.

Innerscapes, hosted by Gemelli Art Gallery, Ta’ Qali, runs until September 30. Consult the artist’s Facebook page for more information.

Also read this Times of Malta interview with the artist.

Alberi e Dintorni by Fabio Borg

Soap to Think With

Norbert Francis Attard is holding a solo exhibition at Gozo Contemporary at 11, Triq Mongur, Għarb.

Curated by Ann Dingli, the exhibition features works made out of soap and soap boxes besides other materials to highlight links between massive events in national history that we might otherwise have not made.

A catalogue featuring critical essays by Paul Sant Cassia, Ann Dingli and Nikki Petroni and a prologue by Gabriel Zammit accompanies the exhibition, which is dedicated to Marisa Vella (1960-2020).

Soap to Think With runs until October 29. It can be viewed by appointment by calling on +356 7904 1051 or by sending an e-mail to norbert@norbertattard.com.

Read more about the exhibition in this Times of Malta interview with the artist and curator.

Nous

Visual artist Joseph Farrugia is exhibiting works from his extensive oeuvre at MUŻA in Valletta.

Also known through his career as an economist, specialising in the field of industrial relations and social dialogue, Farrugia has exhibited in numerous exhibitions over a span of more than 30 years.

His art is generally introspective and addresses existential themes, inspired by a constant search for identity and provoking questions about the nature of being.

Nous is on at MUŻA until October 1. For updates, look up the exhibition's Facebook page. Also read this Times of Malta review.

The Night by Joseph Farrugia

Heartstrings and Memories

Classical representation takes a bold leap into the modern era in an exhibition at the Art by the Seaside gallery in Senglea.

Five artists are taking part in this exhibition, each interpreting their own ‘heartstrings and memories’, creating a visual dialogue between past and present, and translating all this to the viewer.

Karen Caruana incorporates the elements of surrealism in her thought-provoking works, making one reflect deeply on of one’s psyche.

David Debono takes a leap into nostalgia, exploring themes of power and the recent past.

Luca Cauchi is well-known for his rigidity in following the old masters. Thus, viewing Cauchi’s work is a juxtaposition of the timeless classical era with a deep psychological mindframe.

Saviour Baldacchino is renowned for his exploration themes concerning social and psychological tension. This time, Baldacchino delves into yet another creative process through which some of his new works are transformed into 3D paintings.

Edoardo La Francesca, well-known for his spiritual and religious commissioned works, fuses his classical skills with contemporary innovation.

The exhibition runs at Art by the Seaside Gallery of 65, Triq il-Mina tax-Xatt, Senglea between September 22 and October 6. Log on to the gallery’s social media platforms for opening hours.

Ante

Rupert Cefai’s oeuvre is very versatile, ranging from abstraction to the representational. For Ante, his current exhibition, he has come up with a collection of works that criticise aspects of contemporary society.

He does so by using imagery that brings out the caricatural nature of society and all that makes us reflect on the faults and shortcomings of its members. Themes range from environmental degradation, power and abuse of it, as well as truths and beliefs.

Curated by Melanie Erixon, Ante is on until is on until October 8 at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba. For more information, follow Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq on Facebook/Instagram.

That Other Place

Raphael Vella’s latest exhibition draws inspiration from Susan Sontag’s ‘citizens of that other place’ in her book, Illness as Metaphor. The other place refers to the kingdom of the ill, which she opposes to the kingdom of the well by exploring dehumanising myths and metaphors associated with the most infamous illnesses of modernity.

Over the years, artist, educator and researcher Vella has developed a unique and profound artistic language for voices and choices of resistance and a sense of agency and advocacy for ‘the other’ by making reference to institutions and systems that have become dysfunctional in a dystopian world – in a context in which illness itself no longer holds a form of truth with respect to the subject, as we all experienced it in recent times on a planetary scale.

Vella opens up a complex debate on representation to indicate a different plot of how we could imagine forms of curing in cultural, institutional and discursive spaces that are disruptive, unruly, intense, incompatible, contradictory or transforming.

That Other Place, curated by Maren Richter and hosted by Valletta Contemporary, is on until October 28. Log on to the venue’s Facebook page for opening hours and more information.

The Wind Blows… Waves in All Directions

Spazju Kreattiv is hosting an exhibition as part of the EuroPride 2023 programme.

Using Maltese and Tunisian contexts as parallel bases for this exhibition, artists and activists from 11 Mediterranean countries reflect on the past, present and future, as well as their community and their own identities with running themes of resistance through activism, gender expression, sexual liberation and self exploration throughout the exhibitions.

The exhibition runs until October 29, is co-curated by Bobb Attard & Mohamed Ali Agrebi. For more information, click here.

Carbonaro

An exhibition looking at the outstanding oeuvre of Maltese artist Pawl Carbonaro is currently on at Il-Ħaġar - Heart of Gozo Museum.

Exploring his varied output through more than 60 paintings, among which are his abstracted landscapes and his sprawling abstracts as well as etchings, this exhibition serves to inform the art-loving public about the artistic trajectory, spanning decades, of this seminal Maltese contemporary artist who has been a mentor for a plethora of younger local artists. A publication accompanies the exhibition.

Carbonaro, curated by fellow artist Austin Camilleri, is on until November 5. Opening hours daily between 9am and 5pm. Admission is free.

A work by Pawl Carbonaro on display at Il-Ħaġar in Victoria.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Ancient Tea With New Glamour

The China Cultural Centre in Malta is hosting a new exhibition under the theme of 'Tea for Harmony', co-organised with the Xi’an Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Featuring intriguing displays, artefacts, paintings and photographs from the city of Xi’an, this new exhibition opens a window into the enduring significance of tea in Chinese culture.

A Tang-style gilded tea set made of bronze gold and silver is the main attraction. Other exhibits include a batch of royal teaware items that were unearthed in 1987 at the ancient Buddhist Famen Temple in northwest Shaanxi and a modern reprinted thread-bound edition of The Classic of Tea, considered to be the first known monograph on tea in the world, written by Lu Yu between 760 CE and 762 CE, during the Tang Dynasty.

One may visit the exhibition, which will remain open until the end of this year at the China Cultural Centre, 173, Melita Street, Valletta. The centre is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to noon, and from 1.30 to 4pm. Entrance is free. Reservation is advised for group visits at events2023ccc@gmail.com.