FILM

Kinemastik International Short Film Festival

The 18th edition of the short film festival is taking place between today and Sunday, July 31, at the Msida Bastion Cemetery and Historic Garden.

This evening's programme will open with a sunset deejay and cocktail session at 6.30pm. Two short film programmes will be screened between 8.30 and 11pm, to be followed by a live gig by Double Standard and later, a set by the Kinemastik resident deejays.

Tomorrow, there will be a sunset DJ session with Joon at 6.30pm to be followed by another two short film programmes and Les Nuits Comiques, featuring Dean Weangrow, Nigel Baldacchino and Campbell Reid on the decks.

The children’s festival, Little Rock People, will be held on Sunday.

For more information, visit www.kinemastik.org and Kinemastik’s Facebook page. One may also read this Times of Malta interview.

MUSIC

The 80s & 90s Music Festival, featuring Typically Tina

The fifth edition of the 80s & 90s Music Festival in aid of Inspire Malta is featuring a tribute act to Tina Turner, Typically Tina.

The event, taking place today in St Benedict Street, Kirkop, will also feature local band Lighthouse and deejays Alex ‘Reflex’ Grech, Sue Mifsud and Renato Vella.

Entrance is free. For more information, look up the event’s Facebook page.

Typically Tina will play some of Tina Turner's most famous hits in Kirkop tonight. Photo: Facebook

Queen tribute band in San Ġwann

The Best Ever Queen Tribute Band will be performing songs from the legendary band's repertoire in Chapel Street, San Ġwann, this evening from 8.30pm onwards.

Hayley Azzopardi, finalist of Mużika Mużika, and musician Kristy Spiteri, finalist of the popular show Brillanti, will be supporting the band.

Entrance is free.

This concert is being organised by the San Ġwann local council with the support of Reġjun Tramuntana.

The poster of tonight’s event in San Ġwann.

Muses at Eventide

Two Gozitan artists are today joining forces for an hour-long evening of music and poetry at Savina church, Victoria.

Volinist Pierre Louis Attard will perform works by Telemann, Vella, Piazzolla, King, Orff and Bacewicz, which will alternate with poetic interludes by poet Matthew Sultana. The latter invite the audience to think critically, reflect and opine on a number of current social phenomena such as education, the environment, xenophobia and the ego.

The event starts at 8pm and entrance is free of charge. The poetry will be delivered in Maltese but the presentation and running commentary will be bilingual.

Violinist Pierre Louis Attard

Night Across the Meadows

The first edition of the summer music festival is being held this evening near the picturesque Għadira ta’ San Raflu, limits of Kerċem.

Alternative rock band ManaTapu are the headlining act. Gozitan band Stranded will warm up the crowd, while DJ Carlo Gerada will play a closing set.

Ron Briffa is the host for the evening, which starts at 8.30pm.

The event is organised by the Għaqda Nar Kerċem, with the support of Kerċem local council and the Cultural Heritage Directorate, Ministry for Gozo. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

ManaTapu are the headliners of Night Across the Meadows. Photo: Facebook

Summerfest ’22

Daħlet Qorrot Bay in Gozo is hosting Summerfest ’22 between today and Sunday, July 31.

This evening will feature a live performance by Denise, followed by a beach party with guest deejays Mykill and Carlo Gerada.

Tomorrow, there will be a warm-up set by DJ Danyel, to be followed by a gig by alternative rock band ManaTapu. A beach party with guest deejays Husko and Junior B will take place afterwards.

On Sunday, there will be live deejay sessions all afternoon. Partygoers may also enjoy various water sports and water slides throughout the day.

This event is being organised in collaboration with J. Portelli Projects, Nadur local council and the Cultural Heritage Directorate, Ministry for Gozo. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Gozitan singer Denise will perform at Summerfest ’22 tonight. Photo: Facebook

ARTS FESTIVALS

APS Summer Festival

The APS Summer Festvival continues with an event titled Gaetano Kanta: Kanzunetti Mhux tas-Soldi!, a musical theatrical production paying tribute to Gaetano Buttigieg, popularly known as ‘Gaetano Kanta’ in the Rediffusion days.

Buttigieg used to adapt Italian and English music hits into Maltese. However, his lyrics were not a direct translation, but documented the salient social events of the 1950s and 1960s.

The Bezzina siblings − Dorothy, Samaria, Gianluca, Paul, Joseph, Vincienne and Francesca Bezzina − will be accompanied by a live band led by Edward Mifsud to perform numbers from Gaetano Kanta’s varied musical repertoire.

Tickets for this event are sold out.

The APS Summer Festival runs until Sunday, July 31. For more information and tickets for the remaining events, visit www.apsbank.com.mt/aps-summer-festival-2022.

MCAST ICA Festival 2022

MCAST’s Institute for the Creative Arts has turned its annual exhibition into an arts festival, with the aim of reaching out to the community.

The festival is celebrating creativity and is acting as a platform to showcase the students’ hard work and collaboration with relative stakeholders in the industry.

The event, which runs until Sunday, July 31 at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, includes a fine art exhibition, interactive media and a game art networking event, photography and graphic design.

For more details, visit https://icafestival.com/, the event’s Facebook page and www.kreattivita.org/en/event/mcast-ica-festival-2022/.

DANCE

Dance Festival Malta

This multi-disciplinary festival, being held in various venues across Valletta between today and Sunday, July 31, is providing dance students and professionals with a platform for intense training and professional development.

The festival is hosting a series of workshops, masterclasses and performances that welcome the richness of the universal language of dance cultures, and features international artists and choreographers.

This evening's performances will kick off with a choreography titled Frock at Triton Square at 7pm. It will be followed by various other performances, first at Spazju Kreattiv and then at the Valletta Campus Theatre. The evening will end with a Q&A session at the latter venue at 10pm. Tickets are available here.

For more information, visit www.festivals.mt/dfm.

Dancers in Frock, being performed this evening as part of Dance Festival Malta.

OTHER EVENTS

The Farsons Beer Festival

The New Victorians are performing at the Farsons Beer Festival tonight. Photo: Gary Bugeja

The Farsons Beer Festival features a huge line-up of local artists performing on the main stage and the alternative stage, a wide variety of food stalls and, of course, various beers.

The festival also hosts an electronica stage, a night edition of the Eco Market, a cider garden and a children’s area.

Performing tonight are Ceci & Kriss, Destiny and The New Victorians on the main stage and Memphis Mac, Checkmate and Upper Lip on the alternative stage. Casa Eletronica will host Dj Ruby.

The event, which runs until August 6, is this year being held at the Ta’ Qali picnic area. Entrance is free.

For more information, including the full line-up of performing artists and a site map, visit farsonsbeerfestival.com/ and the event’s Facebook page.

Lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum

A series of guided lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falzon in Mdina, highlighting objects linked to the Order of St John, continue until Sunday, July 31.

During the tour, one may also admire the museum's significant collection specifically displayed to capture and reflect the life and taste of Captain Olof Gollcher.

Bookings at a suggested donation of €10 can be made by e-mail on bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling on 2145 4512. One may also arrive at the museum 10 minutes prior to the lunchtime tour, which starts at noon.

Gustav Café is open to guests for refreshments on the rooftop terrace of the museum.

Logos Hope in Grand Harbour

Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, is currently docked in Grand Harbour. It offers over 5,000 books covering a wide range of subjects, including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages and faith.

The ship is open to the public at the Valletta Cruise Port as follows: Tuesday through Friday and Sunday: 3pm-10pm; Saturdays: 10am-1pm, 3-10pm. It is closed on Mondays.

Entrance fee for 13- to 64-year-olds is €1 per person, while adults 65 and over enter for free. Children under 12 years enter for free but must be accompanied by an adult.

The Logos Hope entering Grand Harbour. Photo: Facebook

EXHIBITIONS

An Experience of Colour Through Different Mediums

A photographic and artistic exhibition by artist Frank Bonnici and his son, photographer Kris Bonnici, runs at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta until tomorrow, July 30. For more information, visit the cultural centre’s Facebook page.

City Lights – A Charles Gatt Retrospective

A retrospective exhibition of artworks by the late Charles ‘City’ Gatt, best known as a musician and jazz percussionist, is on display at The Phoenicia’s Palm Court Lounge until Sunday, July 31. The exhibition is curated by Charlene Vella.

Ritrarti

A photography and art exhibition by Silvana Camilleri and Charles Vassallo runs at Ċentru Pastorali Sgħajtar, Triq il-Lanġas, Naxxar, until Sunday, July 31. Consult the event’s Facebook page for opening hours.

Bathers and Sails

An exhibition of works by Norwegian artist Olaug Vethal, who lived in Malta between 1996 until her death in 2007, runs at Christine X Art Gallery in Tigné Street, Sliema, until August 5.

The gallery is open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm and from 4 to 7pm, and on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm.

For more information, visit www.christinexart.com and the Christine X Art Gallery Facebook page.

Humanity at War: Reflections

A photographic exhibition capturing the human side of war by photojournalists Darrin Zammit Lupi and Heidi Levine runs until August 10.

Curated by Pamela Baldacchino, the exhibition features photos of conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, Israel, Libya and Bosnia.

Funds raised will go towards Ukrainian refugees in Malta and the building of ‘Becs’ Junior Secondary school in Ethiopia, in memory of 15-year-old Rebecca Zammit Lupi who died in 2021 from a rare form of cancer.

One may visit the exhibition at the Malta Enterprise offices in Pietà from Monday to Friday from 9am to noon and from 6 to 8pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 to 8pm.

Landforms

Patrick Dalli is exhibiting a collection of large-scale oil paintings exploring Maltese landscapes in abstract form.

Curated by Roderick Camilleri, the exhibition is open until August 11 at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts at Palazzo de la Salle, Valletta.

Opening hours: Mondays and Fridays: 8am to 7pm; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 8am to noon and 4pm to 7pm; Saturdays: 8am to 1pm.

For more information, visit www.patrickdalli.com and www.artsmalta.org/events.

Some of the Patrick Dalli's artworks at Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta. Photo: Facebook

MSJA’s Photographic Exhibition

A photographic exhibition organised by the Malta Sports Journalists Association (MJSA) is open at the Parliament House foyer until August 12.

Thirteen MSJA member photographers took the 78 photos on display. These cover several disciplines in local and international sports events during the past months or years.

One may visit the exhibition from Mondays to Saturdays from 9am to 7pm and on Sundays from 9am to 12.30pm. For more information, visit the MJSA website at www.maltasportsjournalists.com/.

Memories of My Island

A Maltese photographer based in New York, Nicky Conti, is presenting a collection of street photography at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Valletta, until August 13.

Her photography draws upon memories, capturing moments in time. The photographer invites the public to create their own memories while rekindling old ones through hers.

The Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Archbishop Street, Valletta, is open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

One of Nicky Conti’s photos on display at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Valletta. Photo: Nicky Conti

Harboured

An exhibition of watercolour works by Sarah Calleja inspired by Grand Harbour and its stories is on at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba until August 15.

The gallery is open weekly from Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. More evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq Facebook page.

Ceramic Art Collective

A collective exhibition of ceramic artworks has opened at the Cittadella Cultural Centre Hall 2 in Victoria.

Taking part are Mario Sammut, Charles Sammut, Hermine Anne Sammut, Phyllis Camilleri, Daniel Scerri, Joan Haber, Christian Formosa, Paul Scerri, Katrin Formosa, Victor Agius, Chris Saliba, Mariz Cassar, Nadia Haber and Sylvana Magro.

During the exhibition days, the ninth edition of the Gozo Ceramics Festival will be held in Xlendi on August 7. The festival will include live demonstrations by ceramic artists, live folk music, street art and Raku firing.

The exhibition comes to a close on August 26. For more information, visit the Gozo Ceramics Festival Facebook page.

Colour Blocking

A colourful stone sculpture exhibition by Antoine Farrugia is open to the public at the Phoenicia Hotel Deep Nature Spa.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

