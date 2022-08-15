MUSIC

SummerDaze Malta

The first main event of Malta's largest music festival is being held today in collaboration with BBC Radio 1 Dance Live and Creamfields.

The headliners are international stars Anne-Marie, Bastille, Elderbrook, G-Eazy and Jason Derulo. They will be supported by BBC Radio 1's Sarah Story and Arielle Free.

The festival continues tomorrow with a beach party at Armier featuring Italian rapper Tony Effe, who is known for such hits as MALA, Michelle Pfeiffer and Cadillac.

The second main event of the festival will then take place on Wednesday in collaboration with Radio Deejay. Popular Italian deejays Albertino, Fargetta, Molella and Prezioso will take to the decks, and there will be live performances by J Ax, Baby K, Corona, Ice MC and Meduza.

Doors for today's and Wednesday's events at the Ta' Qali picnic area open at 4pm. Suggested last entry is at 6.30pm. Once venue reaches capacity, entry will be limited.

A special public transport service will be operating from 5pm onwards.

For more information, visit summerdazemalta.com and the SummerDaze Facebook page. Tickets for all events are available here.

Glitch Festival 2022

Over 65 international artists are performing in the fifth edition of the house and techno festival, which runs until tomorrow, August 16.

After an opening party at the Valletta ditch on Saturday, the festival has moved to Gianpula Village where industry titans and rising stars are performing on seven stages spread throughout the venue.

The festival comes to an end tomorrow, with a number of boat parties and a closing party at Gianpula featuring Daria Kolosova, Etapp Kyle and Julian Muller.

For more information and tickets, click here.

FEASTS

Eight localities are today celebrating the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady. These are Attard, Birkirkara, Għaxaq, Gudja, Mosta, Mqabba, Qrendi and Victoria.

Pictured below is Mosta parish church and its titular statue.

ANNIVERSARIES

Santa Marija Convoy commemoration

On the 80th anniversary of the successful entry of the tanker SS Ohio in Grand Harbour, Fondazzjoni Ċelebrazzjonijiet Nazzjonali (FCN) is holding a harbour-wide celebration.

The air raid siren at Fort St Elmo’s National War Museum will blast out at 11.45am. At noon, a 21-gun salute will be discharged from the Saluting Battery to honour all the seamen and dockhands who risked their lives during the operation.

At 12.30pm, a salute of fireworks will be fired from Ricasoli, the exact spot where Ohio was dragged to on its arrival on August 15, 1942.

The air raid siren will then sound once again to denote the end of this solemn commemoration.

The SS Ohio entering Grand Harbour on August 15, 1940. The operation was codenamed Pedestal. File photo

Santa Marija Convoy exhibition

An exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of Operation Pedestal or, as it is best known, the Santa Marija Convoy, closes today.

The exhibition, held at the Palazz Santa Marija, the clubhouse of the Society of St Mary and King George V Band, in Mqabba, includes a large collection of World War II memorabilia like uniforms, helmets, inert ordinance, medals, badges, documents, photos, newspapers and aircraft relics.

All exhibits are authentic and were used on various battlefields.

One may visit the exhibition between 7 and 10pm. Entrance is free of charge.

Authentic World War II helmets forming part of the Mqabba exhibition.

THEATRE

Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej

The last show of the smash-hit jukebox musical is being staged this evening at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta.

Created and directed by Sean Buhagiar, based on the music hits of Freddie Portelli and penned by Malcolm Galea with musical direction by Dominic Galea and choreography by Warren Bonello, the musical features most of the original cast of 2019, with some new additions, including Debbie Scerri, Julie Pomorski, Gianluca Mifsud, Sean Briffa and Daron Galea.

Kevin Borg once again plays the lead role of Il-Kredu.

The show starts at 8.30pm. For tickets, visit www.showshappening.com.

Kevin Borg is playing the lead role in Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej for one last time this evening. Photo: Balzunetta Productions

FILM

Anime Festival

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s is currently hosting its first-ever Anime Festival, showing feature-length films of some of the most popular anime series of all time, including Dragon Ball Z, Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia.

All films are dubbed in English or are shown in Japanese with English subtitles.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is showing until tomorrow, August 16. From Wednesday, Dragon Ball Super: SuperHero will be screened.

For details about the screenings, visit the event’s Facebook page and the Eden Cinemas website.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

EXHIBITIONS

Harboured

An exhibition of watercolour works by Sarah Calleja, inspired by Grand Harbour and its stories, comes to an end today at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba.

It is open from 6am to noon and from 7 to 9pm. For more information, look up Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta interview with Sarah Calleja here.

Birgu by Sarah Calleja

Ceramic Art Collective

A collective exhibition of ceramic artworks is on at the Cittadella Cultural Centre Hall 2 in Victoria.

Taking part are Mario Sammut, Charles Sammut, Hermine Anne Sammut, Phyllis Camilleri, Daniel Scerri, Joan Haber, Christian Formosa, Paul Scerri, Katrin Formosa, Victor Agius, Chris Saliba, Mariz Cassar, Nadia Haber and Sylvana Magro.

The exhibition comes to a close on August 26. For more information, visit the Gozo Ceramics Festival Facebook page.

A Healing Journey: Redefining Environmental Challenges

An art exhibition aiming to promote minorities and the environment is open in Victoria.

A Healing Journey: Redefining Environmental Challenges forms part of a project which visual and conceptual artist Mary Rose Saliba is conducting with a group of senior citizens in Gozo named SMART.

The study is envisioned towards the self-discovery of dormant talents, as well as enriching the emotional well-being of minorities and marginalised people to help them integrate and gain their voice in society.

The SMART team’s exhibition features mixed media artworks that include samples of earth, soil, rocks, stone, dried leaves and tree trunks which the group have collected during walks in the countryside as part of the project.

The exhibition is open until August 28 at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria. One may visit from Monday to Friday between 7am and 2.30pm and on weekends and public holidays from 9am to noon.

Polymorphs

Claire Farrugia is presenting her first solo exhibition at The Palm Court Lounge at The Phoenicia, Floriana.

Consisting of works on paper, panel and canvas, Polymorphs shows the artist's concern with the fact that the online portrayal of imagery that the public consumes is often far from the truth; most of the time, it is actually a made-up form of reality.

The exhibition focuses on ‘human polymorphism’, with the subjects presented in a natural stance and with a filter using a mobile app.

Curated by Charlene Vella, the exhibition also includes a section featuring the artist’s self-portraits.

Polymorphs is open throughout the month of August. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the exhibition’s Facebook page.

One of Claire Farrugia's artworks on display at The Phoenicia.

Colour Blocking

A colourful stone sculpture exhibition by Antoine Farrugia is open to the public at the Phoenicia Hotel Deep Nature Spa.

Read more about the exhibition here.

Prehistoric pottery making

An exhibition presenting the results of a scientific investigation of materials and techniques used in pottery making during Maltese prehistory is open at the National Museum of Archaeology. The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Bellum in Mundum

After a seven-year hiatus, artist Tonio Mallia is presenting a new series of works that reimagine a world shaken beyond its tipping point, where the tensions between the human and natural world are no longer at play, nor are they creative or life-giving; they have devolved into a tyrannical order in which mankind becomes subject to its own freedoms.

The exhibition, curated by Giulia Privitelli, runs at MUŻA – Museum of Fine Arts in Valletta until September 11. For more information, visit muza.mt.

One may also read the Times of Malta interview with the artist.

Harbinger by Tonio Mallia

Willie Apap – Colour and Light

A retrospective exhibition of works by Willie Apap (1918-1970), considered one of Malta’s leading exponents of 20th-century art, is currently on at Il-Ħaġar – Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

The 70 works on display feature portraits, landscapes and still-lifes, dancers, human figures, sacred and ethnic works in oils and inks, and are accompanied by a lavish 100-page GEMS # 20 catalogue.

The exhibition, curated by Maria Cassar, runs until October 10. Opening hours are from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

The exhibition is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority and the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Directorate. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Amelia Saint Geoge works at The Phoenicia

Artist Amelia Saint George is exhibiting a number of her sculptures at The Phoenicia, Floriana.

The sculptures are in clay, bronze and mixed media, and portray animals, which Saint George is particularly well-known for, as well as some humorous sculptures that are more closely associated with her portrait sculptures.

Saint George, who has made Valletta her home, is an established, award-winning contemporary sculptor who has exhibited locally and internationally. She is also the author of several books on diverse subjects and holds sculpting lessons in her Valletta studio.

The exhibition is open throughout August and September.

whatson@timesofmalta.com