Online messaging platform WhatsApp suffered a major outage on Tuesday morning, but service started being restored by 10.45am.

Many users had earlier reported being unable to send or receive messages across the world.

Downdetector, which tracks outages of online services, said thousands of reports of problems had been submitted from users from the United States, Europe and Asia by 8.30 am.

Many took to social media platforms, such as Twitter, to complain that the app wasnot working.

This is the second outage for the messaging app this month. The hugely popular service boasts over 2 billion users worldwide.

On October 4, Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms experienced a massive global outage.

At the time, Facebook had said that “the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change” and that there is “no evidence that user data was compromised as a result” of the outage.

The disruption had lasted over five hours, before some apps slowly flickered back to life, though the company cautioned the services would take time to stabilize.