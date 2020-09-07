This is the second article in the series. Read part 1.
The lion’s share of imagery in Malta photos and postcards of royal events is obviously taken up by the British monarchy, its princes, dukes and members of the family who carried out regal duties by proxy. They include visits to Malta, births, weddings, coronations, jubilees, deaths and other salient happenings celebrated on the island.
These events attracted public interest (and sold souvenirs like postcards, photos, etc). But British royalty was not the only one with a commercial pull. Visits by non-British monarchs to the island could also be marketed.
I am including images of Kaiser Wilhelm of Germany’s third visit to Malta (1909) with the Union Jack dipped to the ground in front of one who would soon become the British Empire’s most hated enemy. And of Prince Hirohito, future Emperor of Japan at San Anton Gardens, another warrior-foe in the making (1921).
The third enemy of the British empire, King Victor Emmanuel III of Italy, never visited Malta. I am publishing a rare card showing him touring the Malta Pavilion at the British Empire Exhibition held in Wembley, London, in 1924, in the presence of his wife Elena of Montenegro, Queen of Italy, and of King George V.
