This is the second article in the series. Read part 1.

The lion’s share of imagery in Malta photos and postcards of royal events is obviously taken up by the British monarchy, its princes, dukes and members of the family who carried out regal duties by proxy. They include visits to Malta, births, weddings, coronations, jubilees, deaths and other salient happenings celebrated on the island.

A Malta postcard celebrating the coronation of Queen Mary in 1911.

These events attracted public interest (and sold souvenirs like postcards, photos, etc). But British royalty was not the only one with a commercial pull. Visits by non-British monarchs to the island could also be marketed.

I am including images of Kaiser Wilhelm of Germany’s third visit to Malta (1909) with the Union Jack dipped to the ground in front of one who would soon become the British Empire’s most hated enemy. And of Prince Hirohito, future Emperor of Japan at San Anton Gardens, another warrior-foe in the making (1921).

RELATED STORIES Old Maltese postcards and the unusual things they were used for

The third enemy of the British empire, King Victor Emmanuel III of Italy, never visited Malta. I am publishing a rare card showing him touring the Malta Pavilion at the British Empire Exhibition held in Wembley, London, in 1924, in the presence of his wife Elena of Montenegro, Queen of Italy, and of King George V.

Read part 1 of this series.

To be concluded next week.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on a state visit to Malta in 1954. All images from the author’s collection

The visit of Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany to Malta in 1909.

King Victor Emanuel III and Queen Elena of Italy visiting the Malta Pavilion at the British Empire Exhibition in Wembley, London, in 1924, in the company of King George V.

The Prince of Wales in Malta to grant the first self-governing constitution in 1921.

Girls in Ħamrun primary school celebrate the coronation of King George VI in 1937.

Some of the mementoes Austrian and Hungarian prisoners of war in Malta put up on a wall of the Verdala Barracks, Cottonera, in 1915, to celebrate the birthday of their emperor, Franz Joseph.

The Dowager Czarina of Russia in Malta as the guest of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra in 1909.

The Silver Jubilee of King George V and Queen Mary celebrated in effigy in Valletta in 1935.