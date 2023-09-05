Political responsibility must be shouldered for the social benefits scandal, which implicated ex-Labour MP Silvio Grixti, rule-of-law NGO Repubblika said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister cannot hide behind the judicial process to avoid being accountable to the people, Repubblika president Robert Aquilina told a news conference outside Auberge de Castille.

The press conference was held following revelations by Times of Malta that a benefits racket had seen hundreds of people taking social benefits, intended for those with severe disabilities, to which they were not entitled.

Grixti, forced to resign from parliament in 2021, has been implicated as having provided forged and falsified medical documents to back up the claims.

Speaking on Tuesday, Aquilina said the scandal was “disgusting” and had stolen money that is supposed to go to people who are suffering from seriously challenging conditions.

While the police have investigated and charged people who fraudulently took money from the government, he said this is not enough and that the police must go after the “big fish” - officials and people higher in office who facilitated the operation of the scheme.

He also said Robert Abela cannot hide behind criminal proceedings to prevent political responsibility from being shouldered over the matter.

Singling out social policy minister Michael Falzon, who is politically responsible for social benefits, Aquilina said that either Falzon knew about the scheme and benefited from it or that it was happening under his nose and he had no clue about it.

“Either way, it means that he is not capable of occupying the role that he has,” Aquilina said.

Both the authorities and the police have been “dead silent” on the scandal since it broke, he continued, which he said is unacceptable.

“Neither the police, nor Robert Abela and the Labour Party have spoken about why Silvio Grixti had to resign,” Aquilina said.

“Why did the police not hold a press conference about this and inform the people what they are doing about it. Why has a magisterial inquiry not been requested into the matter?” he asked.

“Inquiries are opened for far less serious cases, because among other things they have the power to preserve evidence that could be found in mobile phones and laptops of ministers, public officials and their employees.

The prime minister, Aquilina continued, has an obligation to answer important questions about the scandal, namely whether he, people close to him or members of his own secretariat, were personally involved in the matter, when he found out about it and if he reported it to the police.

Additionally, Abela must tell the people who is going to be held politically responsible for it.

“If not you, then whom?” Aquilina said.

“We want answers and we want to see the big fish who facilitated the operation of this scheme to answer for their actions. People must be given an account of what was stolen from them and every cent taken must be paid back.”