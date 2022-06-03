Cameras installed in road tunnels are not being used to issue fines, the transport authority has confirmed after claims to the contrary spread on social media.

Transport Malta said the “security cameras” recently installed in four of Malta’s major tunnels were there to help facilitate the flow of traffic and are not used to issue contraventions.

The authority was contacted after claims spread on social media that the cameras were, in fact, used to issue fines for traffic violations.

Any information regarding fines or deduction of points from drivers’ licences is incorrect - Transport Malta

A message shared widely on popular messaging platform WhatsApp in recent weeks claimed that the cameras were being used to identify cars changing lanes inside tunnels, which violates driving rules.

The message had claimed that motorists were being slapped with €200 fines and having six points deducted from their driver’s licence on the back of photos taken by the tunnel cameras.

This message on social media is wrong, says the transport regulator

A Transport Malta spokesperson told Times of Malta that the cameras were linked to the authority’s traffic control centre, which monitors congestion on main roads. They also feed into an automatic incident detection technology.

“Any information regarding fines or deduction of points from drivers’ licences is incorrect,” the spokesperson said.

Nonetheless, the authority has urged motorists to continue to follow traffic rules. Switching lanes through a continuous unbroken line is not only against traffic rules but also dangerous and puts the drivers responsible and other motorists at risk.

Cameras were installed in the Tal-Qroqq, Kirkop, Santa Venera and Ta’ Ġiorni tunnels when they were refurbished last year.

The €10 million project, first announced in 2019, had included the installation of a new smart lighting system which adjusts the luminosity according to the time of day as well as new fire safety equipment.