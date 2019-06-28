The Nationalist Party asked on Monday why trees removed from Sta Luċija are being taken to a private field in Dingli, albeit temporarily.

Jason Azzopardi, shadow minister for the environment, asked why this particular field had been chosen, whether other sites had been sought and whether the government could guarantee that this was a temporary measure and the trees would eventually be taken back to Sta Luċija.

The trees have been removed ahead of digging for a traffic tunnel linking up to the Marsa junction project.

Dr Azzopardi said the removal and destruction of trees in Sta Luċija could have been avoided had the government carried out a consultation exercise.

The government needed to say the truth about the decisions it took, and stop its policy of stealth.