Senior citizens who are grieving following the loss of their partner are to be offered free psychotherapy sessions.

The sessions will be held at state clinics across Malta and Gozo, online or at the widow or widower's residence if they suffer from mobility issues.

Both one-to-one, as well as group therapy sessions, will be available.

The service is an extension of a programme which began in June 2021 and through which more than 250 senior citizens have benefitted from over 800 psychotherapy sessions.

People over the age of 65 can apply or be referred for such services, which will be specialised for the needs of the widow or widower.

Sessions are provided by Active Ageing and Community Care, a state-run entity.

The new update to the services was announced by Active Ageing Minister Jo Etienne Abela on Tuesday morning.

Any widow or widower can apply for the service, regardless of when their partner passed away.

The main aim of the service is the improve the mental health of elderly widowers who might be facing emotional distress and challenging moments as they grieve the loss of a loved one.

Sessions will be held in clinics around Malta, including Paola, Qormi, Birkirkara, Zurrieq and Mtarfa. The services will be extended to other clinics, such as Dar Padova in Gozo after renovation works are completed.

Abela said that while death was part of the natural process of life, the loss of a loved one could have a severe impact on the mental well-being of a person. Widows and widowers could face moments of grief, anger, confusion, and feelings of emptiness.

He also passed on his condolences to the family and friends of PN MP Robert Arrigo, whose death was announced on Tuesday morning.

“Two years on since the start of the pandemic, we all have learnt the importance of mental health and its impact on our quality of life,” Abela said.

“That is why we wish to provide such services, to be there for people who are grieving and who might need extra support."

More information on the services can be provided through the helpline 22788900 or 153, or on www.activeageing.gov.mt