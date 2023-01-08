People enjoying the scenery at Wied Fulija were still technically in a landfill until last Monday – when the Planning Authority granted approval to officially convert it to a public park.

The change in designation comes a year-and-a-half after the park in Żurrieq was inaugurated by Prime Minister Robert Abela in July 2021.

Previously, Wied Fulija served as a dump for two billion kilograms of waste. However, a €4.5 million project co-financed by the European Union transformed the landfill into an open space covered in 43,000 shrubs and trees.

PA permits for the major works were granted in December 2018 with works starting some months later.

However, a condition for granting the 2018 permit was that a separate development permit would be needed before the area could be used as a park.

“Condition 1 of permit PA 10374/17 states that the landfill shall not be used as a park unless a separate development permit is approved by the Planning Authority for such use,” board minutes on the recent planning approval say.

Several agencies were required to give the green light

Despite an inauguration ceremony and the area’s active use by the community, board minutes for the official conversion of the landfill to the park say, “the proposal seeks to open the rehabilitated landfill of Wied Fulija to the public”.

Wasteserv Malta Ltd applied to officially convert Wied Fulija to a park in November 2021, four months after its inauguration.

Aside from added landscaping, no major interventions were mentioned in the proposal, however, several agencies were required to give the green light.

The Radiation Protection Committee was tasked with conducting a radiation survey and found the area to be safe, while Transport Malta reviewed the proposal from a road safety aspect.

The Environmental Health Directorate, the Environment and Resources Authority, the Lands Authority, the Water Services Corporation, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, Enemalta, the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability and the Civil Protection Department all gave a thumbs up to the project.