The Wied Fulija rubbish dump in Żurrieq has been transformed into an open space covered in 43,000 shrubs and trees.

The €4.5 million project co-financed by the European Union was inaugurated by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Previously, Wied Fulija served as a dump for two billion kilograms of waste.

Abela said that one of the country’s nicest areas had been buried under rubbish. This land has now returned to the people.

This, he said, was a project based on sustainability and the government’s belief to make the environment a bigger priority.

He referred to other environmental projects under way including the replacement of the public service car fleet into an electric one and assistance to be people to invest in similar cars, the second interconnector and the shore to ship project.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said the project would be creating a new ecosystem with the planting of a number of endemic trees that would be contributing to better air quality. It would also be improving biodiversity.

Parliamentary Secretary for European funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi was also present for the inauguration.