It is not the risk of catching the virus that is exercising the minds of many youngsters as they prepare to return to school. But, “will I be in the same ‘bubble’ as my friends?”

The ‘bubble’ system is intended to prevent interaction between children even in breaktime, which means that it has become even more important for them to be placed in the same classroom group as their friends.

“It will make school 10 times easier,” says 13-year-old Zach.

“Going to school and not meeting friends is boring,” says Sara, also 13.

Both understand that this is being done for everyone’s good. But bonding with peers is a crucial part of children’s development, especially the older ones, says psychologist Carly Aquilina.

Having some familiar faces and people they trust can make all the difference

Social relationships, she says, help children build emotional and interpersonal skills including altruism, empathy and assertiveness as well as problem-solving and decision-making skills.

“Many children are likely feeling a mix of emotions and will be pushing for predictability, including placement with well-known peers,” she said.

Aquilina said their needs and wants should be listened to in order to help them take control of their own lives.

“This is essential in further consolidating socio-emotional skills as well as wellbeing,” she notes.

In fact, many schools are keeping classrooms the same as they were last March. While some are confident that “children will adapt no matter what”, others would like a smooth transition for their children.

While teachers' unions have pushed back against the planned reopening of schools after the sharp rise of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, authorities have insisted keeping schools closed would have more dire consequences on children's wellbeing.

“These children have been through so much change already. Having some familiar faces and people they trust in their class, or bubble, can make all the difference,” says one mother.

Jade, 12, agrees. While she is happy to make new contacts, she would like to be in the class with her friends “because they are the people I trust”.